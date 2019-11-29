KidSport Calgary and Comrie’s Sports Bank Team Up for Youth

KidSport Calgary and Comrie’s Sports Bank are teaming up to help more Calgary children participate in organized sports and activities. The two grassroots organizations announced in October that they have joined forces to better serve their clients. Comrie’s is now part of the KidSport Calgary family and will be known as Comrie’s Sports Bank: A KidSport Calgary program.

The partnership means one-stop convenience for Calgary families. KidSport will continue to provide funding for sports registration fees and Comrie’s will continue to provide families with gently-used sporting equipment – all under one roof.

“We are thrilled to welcome Comrie’s into the KidSport Calgary family. Our ultimate goal for both organizations is to ensure no child is left on the sidelines,” says Wilson Acton, co-chair, board of directors, KidSport Calgary. “By combining our resources and facilities, we are able to significantly increase our impact in the community and reach families in need by offering both sports fee assistance and equipment.”

“Together, we are building on the investment we are making in our local economy, with our sport partners and the families and kids who rely on us, all while expanding the value offering we are providing to our volunteers, donors and sponsors,” says Al Coates, co-chair, board of directors, KidSport Calgary.

KidSport is a national non-profit organization that gets kids off the sidelines by removing the financial barriers that prevent youth from participating in organized sport.

Comrie’s Sports Bank: a KidSport Calgary program, was created in 2014 through the generous contributions of Bill Comrie and the Comrie family. In 2018, it outfitted more than 2,600 children.

Both organizations are 100 per cent community funded. Adding Comrie’s to the KidSport Calgary family gives donors, partners, volunteers and sponsors the ease of supporting the cause through one integrated organization. This increases the impact on the community and ultimately ensures more kids have the opportunity to swing a bat, shoot a puck or high step a dance move to encourage them to lead happier, healthier lives.

“We’ve had double-digit, year-over-year growth on both sides of the organization now for a long period of time and we don’t see the end in sight,” adds Acton.

KidSport Calgary will continue to be governed by a volunteer board of directors that is led by co-chairs, Wilson Acton and Al Coates, along with representation from both organizations. The combined organization will continue to grow under the strategic leadership of Kevin Webster as CEO and Jeff Shepherd as director of operations.

For more information, including details on how to register a child, visit http://www.kidsportcanada.ca/alberta/calgary/.