2018 FEYA Award Finalists Showcase Calgary’s Family Business Success Stories

The business community in Calgary has a great history of entrepreneurial family success. Each year the Family Enterprise Xchange (FEX) celebrates many of these success stories through the nominations and presentation of the Family Enterprise of the Year (FEYA) Award.

The 14th Annual FEYA Awards gala will take place March 1, 2018 at Calgary’s Ranchmen’s Club. Tickets sell for $150 (members) and $170 (non-members) per person and include a cocktail hour, followed by dinner and the awards. Competing for this year’s top regional honour as the Family Enterprise of the Year are three well-known local businesses: David Aplin Group, McArthur Fine Furniture and RGO.

The Finalists:

David Aplin Group

A private family and employee-owned corporation founded in Alberta in 1975, David Aplin Group has been recruiting to fulfil talent demands for Canadian businesses for over 40 years. As one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies, David Aplin Group has opened doors to opportunities for thousands of professionals and employers, advancing careers, growing businesses and changing lives.

McArthur Fine Furniture

In 1938, the vision for McArthur Fine Furniture was clear – bring people home, exceed expectations and deliver a unique experience. Three generations later this vision still remains the cornerstone of how they do business. With showroom space in Calgary and Airdrie, McArthur continues to boast the most exclusive lines of furnishings along with award-winning designers. No matter the room or budget, they have built the business one client at a time.

RGO

RGO prides itself on the long-standing traditions implemented when it was created in 1966. A unique provider of total office interior solutions, RGO offers everything needed to efficiently operate a modern office: furniture, window coverings, flooring, office technology, installations, sales, service and office move management. Whether it’s a 40-storey tower, public institution, health-care facility or dazzling corporate showpiece, RGO is in the ideal position to present the widest selection at the most competitive prices. As an Alberta company with a reputation for hands-on service and dedication to quality, they can also guarantee a personalized experience that elevates the work environment or a home beyond expectations.

The Family Enterprise Xchange (FEX) is an independent association of business families and their professional advisers. Operating as a supportive community, FEX provides shared wisdom, world-class expertise and education to address the realities and opportunities unique to family enterprise.

Plan to attend this year’s gala to celebrate the substantial and vital role family-controlled businesses play in the local community.