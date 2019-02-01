Webber Academy President’s Breakfast Club ATB Speaker Series welcomes Dr. Sunil Verma

On Tuesday, February 12, 2019, Dr. Sunil Verma will be the latest speaker gracing the stage at Webber Academy’s President’s Breakfast Club ATB Speaker Series.

Sunil Verma, MD, MSEd, FRCPC, is a professor and head of the department of oncology at the University of Calgary. He is also the medical director of the Tom Baker Cancer Centre and medical lead for the new Calgary Cancer Centre. He completed his medical degree and postgraduate training in internal medicine and medical oncology at the University of Alberta. Dr. Verma also completed a fellowship in breast cancer at the University of Toronto and a master’s degree in medical education at the University of Southern California.

Dr. Verma is internationally recognized for his research and education leadership in breast cancer. His research interests include developing novel therapies for breast cancer and reducing toxicities associated with systemic treatment and medical education. He is the principal investigator for many practice-changing trials in breast cancer and has created and led numerous innovative educational projects in oncology. He has been honoured with several teaching and mentoring awards.

