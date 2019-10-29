Candy Cane Gala Brings Guests Home for the Holidays

The 13th annual Candy Cane Gala will take place on Friday, December 6, 2019 at the BMO Centre, Stampede Park. The fundraising event, held by the Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation (ACHF), is in support of the 102,000 children and their families who rely on care at the Alberta Children’s Hospital (ACH) every year. This year’s theme – Home for the Holidays – invites guests to celebrate surrounded by the warmth and wonder of the countryside.

“Candy Cane Gala is for everyone!” says Catherine Feenstra, manager of community initiatives and events at the ACHF. “The evening is designed for children from toddlers to teenagers, for parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles, and grown-ups who love to celebrate the season.”

The 1,600 expected guests will experience an evening of food, drinks and lots of fun – for everyone of all ages. “Guests can look forward to sipping a pre-dinner cocktail by a crackling fire in a rustic mountain lodge while kids run with woodland creatures in the magical Kidzone forest,” Feenstra says. “They will enjoy a locally-sourced dinner amidst decor inspired by the cosy memories of home. With a family dance and entertainment for guests of all ages, it will be a night that guests will always remember.”

The theme of home is particularly meaningful. “Home is where the heart is,” Feenstra says. “It’s a shelter from all storms. And it’s where kids feel safest and most loved. At ACH, we recognize the need to do everything possible to keep kids healthy, happy and – as much as possible – home with their families.”

Over the past 12 years, Candy Cane Gala – a typically sold-out event – has raised more than $7.5 million. “Candy Cane Gala supports the highest priority needs at ACH,” Feenstra explains. “This year we’ll be featuring the work of Rotary Flames House’s respite program, an exciting new initiative in the area of brain health – Brain Computer Interface – and the Vi Riddell Pain & Rehabilitation Centre.”

The mission of ACHF is to inspire the community to invest in excellence in child health, research and family-centred care. “Through the generosity of our donors, we are able to provide funding for family-centred child health programs, specialized life-saving equipment and advanced pediatric research and education at the ACH,” Feenstra says.

With over 1,000 guests registered to date, this year’s Candy Cane Gala will likely sell out again. Tables and sponsorships are still available. For more information, contact Catherine Feenstra at cfeenstra@achf.com or 403-955-8886 or visit the website www.candycanegala.com.