Emma House – What Is Love Gala: Phase 2

Emma House is a unique Calgary program committed to empowering homeless, at-risk youth and women who are pregnant. Emma House goes above and beyond providing shelter in a time of desperate need by offering affordable housing and a supportive environment where vulnerable women can transform their lives and break the cycle of homelessness.

Former residents of Emma House have said that a sense of community, genuine care, and life-skills training in a family-like setting are just a few of the unique ways Emma House has helped them overcome a multitude of barriers and transform their lives. For many, it is the first time they have felt part of a family – something most of us take for granted.

On April 16th, community leaders, entrepreneurs, and businesses around Calgary will be gathering together for the What Is Love Gala in support of Emma House. This entertaining evening is an opportunity for concerned Calgary citizens to network and leverage joint resources of all kinds so that homelessness among mothers and babies in our city can be eradicated. Honourable Rebecca Shulz, Alberta’s minister of children’s services, is eager to advocate for policies that protect and support vulnerable children. She will be speaking about how we can ensure that children in Alberta have the best opportunities to succeed. Honourable Shulz, is a communications professional with experience ranging across sectors – from energy to education in two prairie provinces with a master’s degree from Johns Hopkins University.

As with this year’s International Day of Women 2020, we endeavour every day to improve our women’s situations and to celebrate their victories. Emma House believes that this goal can be realized by turning vulnerability into resilience through daily training and supportive care.

For more information about Emma House and the What Is Love Gala contact Deanna Branson at info@emmahouse.ca or 403.612.2351 or go to www.emmahouse.ca