Hiring the right person is more than just filling a vacancy; it is a strategic move that can shape an organization’s future. In today’s competitive landscape, one of the most important factors for success is talent.

Eleanor Culver, president of Real HR Inc., emphasizes that leaders need to think beyond immediate job requirements. “We lean on data-driven recruiting methods and leadership assessments to ensure we’re finding top-tier talent who fit culturally and strategically.”

Vered Levant, lead executive officer at VimyHR, agrees: “The ideal candidate is very different for different organizations. While skills and experience are important, they are meaningless if the candidate is not compatible with your culture or team.”

Chief visionary officer at Elevated HR Solutions Michelle Berg adds, “Beyond the resume, you should look for grit, emotional intelligence and self-awareness. Can they take feedback without falling apart? Are they relentlessly curious? The ideal candidate does not just ‘fit in’; they enhance the culture with their willingness to grow and challenge the status quo. If they are playing it safe or only telling you what you want to hear, that is a red flag.”

In today’s hiring landscape, traditional methods are often insufficient. “As a business leader, you must take advantage of every opportunity to recruit a great employee. Whether at a restaurant, on a flight or running errands, pay attention to individuals demonstrating excellence in their roles. They may be your next great contributor!” says Culver.

The hiring process itself requires rigor and foresight. “At Real HR,” explains Culver, “we emphasize competency-based interviews, personality assessments and structured feedback from all stakeholders involved in the hiring process. Leadership is not just about executing a task; it is about identifying someone who can adapt, innovate and drive organizational growth. The more strategic and thorough the process, the better the chances for long-term success.”

Berg agrees that resilience is one of the most valuable qualities to look for in any new hire. “Want better odds of success? Throw out that check-the-box, black-and-white list of qualifications and focus on potential, curiosity and emotional intelligence. The best predictor of success is not whether someone can tick off every requirement on a job posting; it is whether they are willing and able to learn and adapt.”

During the interview process, leaders must be mindful of their approach. One common pitfall is talking too much, which can lead candidates to rehearse answers. Culver suggests that interviewers should listen more. “Let the candidate do 80 per cent of the talking. Hiring managers often kick off interviews by explaining the company and the role, inadvertently telling candidates how to succeed in the interview. This impairs your ability to gauge their true strengths and desires.”

“Interviews should not be about ‘getting past’ anything. They should be rigorous tests of curiosity, resilience and fit for the challenges ahead – not just comfort zones. We love to ask candidates to complete projects as if they were in the real world (and we pay them to do it too!),” adds Berg.

Another key to successful hiring lies in looking beyond what is on paper. Resumes can tell you about a candidate’s past but do not always reveal their full potential. Culver encourages companies to dig deeper: “Hiring managers should look for more than just technical qualifications. We teach leaders to evaluate resumes for evidence of initiative, problem-solving and leadership potential. The candidate who takes ownership of projects and shows measurable success will stand out.”

For Berg, a well-crafted cover letter is essential. “Resumes are only part of the puzzle – they are just static data points. The real game-changer? The cover letter – this lost art is your secret weapon. Your resume might tell me what you’ve done, but your cover letter? That’s where you get to show me who you are, why you do what you do, what you’ve learned and where you’re heading next.”

Finding the right person for the job is not just about qualifications or finding someone who fits a mold. “Stop hiring for ‘culture fit.’ The phrase often means hiring people who look, sound and think like you, which leads to complacency. Hire the person who makes you uncomfortable because they bring new ideas or experiences. That is where real innovation starts,” says Berg.

The hiring process is rarely a one-person job. Involving multiple stakeholders in the interview process helps ensure the right fit. “In my experience, the best hiring decisions involve senior leaders, HR professionals and future colleagues. We recommend at least two rounds of interviews that include both leadership-level stakeholders and a panel-type interview with future co-workers to assess fit within the team,” says Culver.

Levant believes that the involvement of future colleagues is important, particularly in collaborative environments. It allows both the candidate and the existing team to evaluate how they will work together, ensuring smooth integration. “Also, candidates are increasingly more discerning of their choice of employment and want to speak with current team members to get an understanding of the work environment, management style, pace and other elements of the role that are important to their decision-making.”

When it comes to interview questions, remaining mindful of legal boundaries is essential. Asking the wrong questions can lead to violations of privacy or human rights laws. Culver advises keeping the conversation business-related. “As a leader in HR, I cannot stress enough the importance of asking the right questions. Focus on competencies and adaptability, avoiding questions that infringe on privacy. We have developed techniques to dive deep into a candidate’s leadership capabilities without crossing legal or ethical boundaries.”

“If you’re asking the standard set of HR-approved, generic questions, you’re missing out on real insight. That said, privacy concerns are real. Don’t ask questions that veer into the personal or irrelevant. Instead, focus on behavioral questions. Ask candidates about how they’ve overcome failure, where they’ve been wrong and what they learned from it. Push them to reveal who they really are,” says Berg.

While structured assessments and data-driven recruiting are essential, the ability to recognize potential and emotional intelligence sets great hiring managers apart. According to Berg, there is no “science” in hiring. “As hiring managers, we still rely on intuition and experience. The adage is ‘hire slow, fire fast,’ but we say, ‘hire fast, fire fast.’ You will never have all the data, so do not overthink it. Instead of trying to find someone who ‘fits,’ ask them: ‘What will you add?’ That is how you break the mold.”

For Culver, “Hiring is an art shaped by science. The metrics, assessments and structured interviews represent the science – but the art lies in interpreting a candidate’s potential, emotional intelligence and cultural fit. The best recruitment practices blend these elements, guiding leaders to use data while trusting their instincts regarding leadership qualities. By mastering both the art and science of hiring, you maximize your chances of securing top talent who will grow with your organization.”

Ultimately, the goal is not just to fill a position but to find someone who will thrive in the role and contribute to the company’s future success. In a competitive job market, rethinking your hiring strategy could be the difference between a good hire and a great one.

By focusing on the right qualities and embracing a holistic approach to talent acquisition, organizations can position themselves for sustained growth and innovation. The right hire can transform your workforce and, ultimately, your bottom line.