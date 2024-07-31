A new era for Calgary

In a grand unveiling in June 2024, Calgary celebrated a significant milestone as the newly expanded BMO Centre at Stampede Park, now Western Canada’s largest convention centre, officially opened its doors. The $500 million expansion project boasts over 1 million square feet of Tier 1 convention facilities and has more than doubled its rentable space, increasing its total occupancy to 33,000.

The expansion project was generously funded in equal parts by the Government of Canada, the Government of Alberta and The City of Calgary. The project management partners at Calgary Municipal Land Corporation (CMLC) were instrumental in bringing the project to life, on budget and on time.

The new BMO Centre aims to transform Calgary into a premier destination for global events, significantly boosting the city’s economy and enhancing its cultural and entertainment landscape. In a recent press release, Mayor Jyoti Gondek said, “With an increased ability to compete for world-class conventions and meetings thanks to the expanded BMO Centre, Calgary’s reputation on the global stage cannot be understated… this is an architectural icon as well as a community gathering place, and Calgarians can be proud that we built this second-to-none facility right here in the heart of The Culture + Entertainment District.”

The expansion project, which took four years of meticulous planning and construction, embodies a vision of connectivity and community. Executive vice president of Conventions and Events, and general manager, BMO Centre, Greg Newton says, “This project has been a number of years in the making. The BMO Centre up until the opening of the expansion largely hosted trade shows, meetings and a few conferences annually. We knew that if we wanted to attract large-scale conferences on a more regular basis, we’d need the infrastructure to support it, hence the need for the expansion.”

“Alberta, and more specifically Calgary, has been more of a fly over location for major national and international conventions. Understanding that the largest portion of the tourism economy was focused on the individual business traveller, we were looking to diversify the mix and add another layer to the tourism economy of Calgary. With the city’s already superior air access and daily flights, we knew we could be competitive in attracting the conventions currently flying over us, but to start, we need the right sized building,” explains Newton.

The economic impact of the BMO Centre expansion will be tremendous. Newton says, “More than 500 conventions and events have already been booked post-opening. The biggest event booked in the space to-date is the Rotary International Convention taking place in June 2025, which will draw nearly 20,000 visitors to Calgary.” He adds that the initial project estimates from 2016 suggest that post-construction, the expanded BMO Centre will generate significant economic impact for Calgary, the province and Canada as a whole, including an annual economic impact of more than a quarter of a billion dollars to Canada’s GDP, with the majority supporting Alberta’s GDP.

“The economic impact to Calgary will equate to approximately upwards of $100 million a year, which also translates to filling hotel rooms, restaurants, shops, rideshares and other attractions that make Calgary unique,” says Newton.

Building the new space was no small feat and truly a significant undertaking. CMLC vice president, Building and Infrastructure Kelly Coles says, “As the development manager for the expansion project, CMLC collaborated with its partners Calgary Stampede and The City of Calgary. We also worked closely with the prime design team to create the Tier 1 convention facility and partnered with PCL Construction, M3 Project Managers, dozens of consultants, and nearly 5,000 trades workers to bring the expanded BMO Centre to life.”

“CMLC is incredibly fortunate to have had the opportunity to lead this transformative and architecturally stunning project from start to finish, and we’re so proud to have delivered this massive $500 million project on time and on budget. It’s a testament to the team and to the spirit of collaboration that has underpinned this entire project.”

Coles adds, “This expansion represents the next generation of convention centres. Every future convention centre will be measured against the standards set by the BMO Centre as it relates to natural light, wellness features, circulation, food and beverage offerings, functionality and community engagement.”

Newton echoes Coles’ comments and emphasizes, “With the expansion, we have effectively doubled the BMO Centre’s footprint. It has added 565,000 square feet in total, including more than 100,000 square feet of new exhibition space, 38 new meeting rooms, two new ballrooms totaling 70,000 square feet and a dramatic central gathering space called the Exchange. We now have the spaces that will allow us to welcome the world to Stampede Park.”

At the heart of the building is the Exchange, a central gathering area featuring Canada’s largest indoor fireplace, standing at an impressive 70 feet tall. Unlike typical convention centre spaces, the Exchange is a non-bookable area designed to foster connections amongst guests in between sessions.

The expansion also introduces two brand new ballrooms. The 20,000 square foot Percheron Ballroom, named after the hardworking horse breed, symbolizes the dedication and versatility expected of this space. Complementing it is the 50,000 square foot Champions Ballroom, which offers stunning views of the Stampede Midway, Downtown Calgary and the Rocky Mountains to the west.

And while the interior of the BMO Centre is impressive, the exterior, which has been designed as a vibrant gathering place, is equally important. The 100,000 square foot outdoor plaza features the remarkable public art piece “Spirit of Water” by renowned artist Gerry Judah, a Grand Staircase where the world-champion Stampede Showband will perform during annual celebrations and special events, a Pavilion arm adorned with thousands of programmable LED lights, and ample greenspace on the Great Lawn for gatherings.

Born from a vision to connect people to share ideas, Newton says, “It was important to have attendees connect with the outdoors, the big blue sky of Calgary and, most importantly, with each other. A benefit of designing a building during the pandemic allowed us to see and hear the natural desire of people to be able to connect and we questioned ourselves on how the building can help foster these serendipitous connections. In doing this, we focused more on public spaces supported by meeting and event spaces rather than the inverse.”

Graeme Edge, co-founder and CEO of Energy Disruptors, highlights the significance of the BMO Centre’s expansion for Calgary, stating, “The new BMO Centre is an architectural marvel, which transforms Calgary into a premier destination for global events, driving economic growth and showcasing our city’s innovation.”

Reflecting on his experience as an attendee, Edge shared, “Attending the grand opening at the new BMO Centre felt like stepping into a luxury boutique hotel – blending inspiring spaces, elegance of design, and a surprisingly warm atmosphere for such a large building.”

As an event planner, Edge has already chosen the BMO Centre for one of his upcoming events. “We selected the BMO Centre for its world-class amenities, the scalability it offers for our summit, and its unique ability to foster connections in a stunning facility.” Edge also offered additional insight, saying, “Calgary’s BMO Centre is more than just a convention venue – it’s a building reshaping the East Village with the potential to redefine our city’s role on the global events stage.”

As Calgary steps into this new era, the BMO Centre expansion stands as a symbol of the city’s resilience, innovation and collaborative spirit. With its state-of-the-art facilities, stunning architectural design and significant economic impact, the new BMO Centre is poised to make Calgary a top destination for national and international conventions, fostering connections and creating opportunities for years to come.

Calgary Stampede share this link with photos, please use what you feel is appropriate:

https://www.calgarymlc.ca/partner-packages/bmox-grand-opening-media-kit