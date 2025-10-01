‘Experience’ The Flames.

Sure, you’ve gone to a Flames game, or likely quite a few of them, but have you experienced allthe Flames have to offer fans?

The local NHL club is hitting the ice for its 46th season in Calgary, with one more campaign to follow in the iconic Scotiabank Saddledome before the team moves into the state-of-the-art Scotia Place, which opens in the fall of 2027.

The new 10-acre event centre will anchor an emerging culture and entertainment district, featuring a primary concourse at street-level, with restaurants, retail space, outdoor public plazas and a community rink.

But first, it will be a historic final two seasons in the ’Dome, as it’s affectionately known, with fans encouraged to be there to say good-bye to the iconic building while cheering on the team and its drive for a Stanley Cup.

Many don’t realize it’s one of the busiest arenas in North America, also home to the AHL’s Wranglers, WHL’s Hitmen and NLL’s Roughnecks, along with a myriad of concerts and other events.

Captain Mikael Backlund – the longest-tenured current Flame – leads a roster that includes veterans MacKenzie Weegar, Nazem Kadri, Jonathan Huberdeau, Blake Coleman and Rasmus Andersson, along with a core of young up-and-comers featuring Dustin Wolf, Connor Zary and Matt Coronato.

The home-opener will take place on October 11 when the Flames host the St. Louis Blues in a 2 p.m. matinee tilt, complete with red-carpet arrivals for fans to interact and get autographs from the players.

Last year, the team narrowly missed the postseason with a scintillating stretch drive, falling just a point short of the ultimate finish line. This year, the team has its sights sets firmly on a return to the playoffs, a fitting way to reward the unwavering passion of the C of Red.

“Our fans and the business community are the foundation of everything we do – they are the best in professional sport,” says Calgary Sports and Entertainment chief executive officer Lorenzo DeCicco. “Their passion, support and partnership not only fuel our team on the ice but also drive our ability to invest in our city, our people and the future of sport in Calgary.

“We’re proud to be part of a community that rallies behind its team – and even prouder to continue to contribute to the growth and spirit of this incredible city.”

When it comes to experiencing the Flames, there are many exciting, entertaining and exclusive ways to do that.

There are single-game tickets, along with the refreshed and revamped 2025-26 Game Packs (which feature nine games in each): Canadian Pack, Saturday Pack, Weekend Pack, All-Star Pack and Value Pack. These game packs were designed to give fans the chance to tailor their season the way they want.

Season tickets are the next step up. Not only do you get to see your Flames play every tilt, but you also receive some amazing benefits as a Season-Ticket Member, including:

Exclusive pricing

Access to playoff tickets at the lowest price

Special pricing and incentives at CGY Team Store

Opportunity to take part in Flames events such as the Charity Golf Tournament and Poker Tournament

Pre-sales and priority access to many CSEC events

Access to events such as away viewing parties and family skates on the Scotiabank Saddledome ice

There’s also Premium Season-Ticket Memberships in places such as the Sportsnet Platinum Club and the Telus Club, with elevated hosting options.

Perhaps the biggest reason to get Flames season tickets at the Scotiabank Saddledome is that it guarantees members access to seats at Scotia Place.

PREMIUM EXPERIENCES

The Flames provide many options for companies and groups looking for a truly unique event:

Executive Suite Rentals: Provide privacy, comfort and personalized service. Whether you’re hosting clients, rewarding employees, celebrating a special occasion or simply planning a gathering with a group of friends, you can make your event a memorable one.

Top Shelf Experience: Flames Top Shelf clients return again and again to be a part of this signature hosting experience. With all of the smallest details attended to by their professional staff, you can host with confidence knowing that everything is taken care of. Enjoy fine wine, a delicious dinner and lower-bowl NHL action.

Captains’ Lounge: At a game in the Captains’ Lounge, you can experience the perfect mix of concourse atmosphere and premium service. Take in the action from lower-bowl seats and entertain in a private lounge pre- and post-game and during intermissions.

Centre Ice Experience: Get the best view of the bowl with the Centre Ice Experience, starting with dinner prior to the game at Centre Ice in the Saddleroom Grill, the only à la carte menu in the Scotiabank Saddledome. Balcony seats are located inside the restaurant overlooking the ice, with your dining table reserved at each intermission.

Goal Judge Experience: Before the advent of goal-judging technology, the NHL reserved the best view in the house for the goal judge. With the Goal Judge experience, you can take in the game from these exclusive seats directly behind the goalie. Best of all, Goal Judge takes you behind the scenes to meet a Flame after the game.

There are also group sales options available for all the CSEC teams (Flames, Wranglers, Roughnecks and Hitmen) that appeal to companies, not-for-profits, schools and minor sports organizations.

One example is the four lofts on the corners of the building on the Terrace Level, which can accommodate 12-20 guests in each.

“We’re proud to offer a wide range of premium experiences that cater to every type of fan. Whether it’s the intimacy of our luxury suites, the energy of our club spaces or the exclusivity of our all-inclusive lounges, our goal is to create unforgettable moments for our guests. That diversity ensures every supporter can find a premium experience that feels tailored just for them,” says DeCicco.

CULINARY ADVENTURE

When it comes to food, there’s a vast and diverse culinary offering at the Scotiabank Saddledome that has something for everyone.

From the dining options in the Saddledome Grill (which features a weekly chef tasting menu) to modern pub fare options.

“You don’t want to just come in the same door and go the same places,” says Brian Armstrong, senior director of food & beverage. “You have to walk around the concourse to find all the hidden gems – there’s so much variety and choice.

“We take great pride in that.”

While fans love hamburgers, hotdogs, the famous Pocket Dawg and, of course, the beloved popcorn, that’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to delicious grub.

You can also visit Madame Tiger for South Asian food, get popcorn chicken, fresh-cut fries and a hotsauce bar at Angry Chicken, Rotisserie Chicken, The Coca-Cola Test Kitchen that has monthly feature menus, Tacos and Tequila, Pizza 73 and Tim Hortons.

There’s also the convenient Market 213 for grab-n-go grub where you can get snacks, drinks and fresh food without waiting in line.

The list goes on and on.

Watching the Flames hit the ice in the C of Red is, first and foremost, about the hockey. How you do it, though, is completely up to you.