Fans score with Flames new rewards program.

It was an early Christmas present for the C of Red.

The best part, though, is it’s going to be the gift that keeps on giving to the Calgary Flames’ fervent fanbase.

The team launched something new, exciting and built entirely for the fan experience late last year: the Club Red Membership Rewards Program.

It’s designed to give fans more ways to celebrate their passion and loyalty, offering exclusive benefits, unforgettable experiences and special perks for being a part of the C of Red.

This is the initial phase of Club Red Membership Rewards, with the team planning to expand with future offerings designed specifically for businesses.

At its core, Club Red Membership Rewards is more than just a points-for-freebies program, it’s an invitation for every member of the C of Red to engage, connect and be rewarded for being part of what makes Calgary’s hockey community one of the most passionate in the NHL.

It’s integrated within the Flames app, which acts as the central hub for tracking points, viewing challenges, managing your QR code scans and redeeming rewards.

In a broader sense, Club Red feeds into the ongoing trend of sports fandom going digital, blending in-arena experiences with online engagement to create a year-round connection between team and supporter.

It’s community building through technology – Flames style.

“We are excited and proud of the Calgary Flames Club Red Membership Rewards, built for the best fans in the NHL: The C of Red,” says Robert Hayes, president and CEO of Calgary Sports and Entertainment. “We are thrilled to continue fostering that connection between our team and our fans, and giving the C of Red a brand-new program to reward their passion.”

What makes this program especially exciting isn’t just that points can be earned for rewards – it’s how flexible and fun the earning opportunities are.

There is a myriad of ways for fans to take part via the app, including scanning in your ticket when you attend games, and checking-in when watching at home or when the team is on the road.

You can also scan your tickets for points when attending Calgary Roughnecks, Calgary Hitmen or Calgary Wranglers games at the Scotiabank Saddledome, or any concerts in the iconic building, or at Scotia Place when the new state-of-the-art events centre opens in 2027.

One of the unique aspects of the program is that you can also enjoy it with friends and family to customize your experience. On game days, home and away, members will get app notifications to answer questions such as ‘Who will score on the powerplay?’ or ‘How many shots will the Flames get this period?’

Those who take part can collect points and there is a public scoreboard, as well as the option to add friends on your customized Club Red Membership Rewards homescreen and see how you stack up against them in a separate friends scoreboard. Who doesn’t like bragging rights?

You also get points when you purchase concession items and retail items at the CGY Team Store, both in person and online.

Another way to build up your points is something many fans are already doing on a regular basis – staying abreast of all that’s happening with the Flames by reading stories and watching videos on the app.

This approach transforms the Flames experience into a dynamic ecosystem where every interaction matters. It’s a fan engagement strategy that acknowledges that loyalty isn’t just about attending – it’s about living the C of Red.

“I like that part of getting rewarded for kind of keeping up to date on the team, especially with the online media,” says Flames fan Ryan Patrician. “I know that the active rewards is one of the pieces I use the most in reading the articles and watching The Chase (the team’s ongoing, popular behind-the-scenes documentary series).

“I’d do that without getting rewarded,” he adds with a laugh, “but it’s kinda nice to get a couple extra points for that as well.”

The fact you don’t have to just spend money to reap the benefits also appeals to Patrician.

“I think I really appreciate that ‘cause it doesn’t feel like it’s only kind of a monetarily driven piece where you buy and you get points and stuff,” he says. “It rewards you for just kind of being an organic fan and keeping up with what’s going on with the team and the prospects and all that.”





The 28-year-old Patricia – a dyed-in-the-wool Flames fan who admits to shedding some tears when the team lost in the 2004 Stanley Cup Final – says he hoped on the Club Red Membership Rewards Program train as soon as he heard about it. It’s become popular among his friends.

“It was super exciting when I saw the project get announced and the membership piece,” says Patrician. “Because, I mean, you’re always looking to be more involved with the team.”

The oil and gas economic analyst attends games with tickets through a work draw, as well as purchasing his own. He says the program was easy to sign up for and easy to use.

And when it comes to the prizing, there’s plenty of motivation to dive head-first into it, he adds.

Points can be used to enter contests for one-of-a-kind experiences, such as behind-the-scenes tours including the press box, or special game-day perks such as the Zamboni Tunnel Experience or Telus Skater, where kids hit the ice with the team for introductions and the anthem.

You can also get signed jerseys, pucks and other collector items, game tickets, concert tickets, and gift cards for merchandise and concession items.

“We wanted the program to appeal to all of our fans and give them plenty of opportunities and variety so they could make it part of their everyday online life,” says Hayes.

Club Red Membership Rewards is tiered, allowing fans to level up as they go – the more you engage, the higher your status becomes.

It starts with Core, then increases to Select, Premier and Ruby, with each stop on the ladder unlocking progressively richer benefits.

While newcomers start at the Core level, the team’s season-ticket members get a perk and start at the Premier level to begin their journey in the Club Red Membership Rewards.

This structured progression does more than just reward casual engagement – it recognizes commitment and elevates the fan experience over time, providing fans with something tangible to work toward.

Like Calgary itself, the program rewards those who come back again and again.

“It’s really nice to kinda of feel rewarded for that when you’re at the game and buying food and beer, and all that fun stuff,” says Patrician. “So, it’s a nice little reward to be climbing towards potentially getting a jersey or some new merch, or anything like that.”