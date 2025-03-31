Healthy living at senior care facilities.

Choosing a senior care facility is about more than just finding a place to live – it is about ensuring a fulfilling, healthy lifestyle that supports aging with dignity, vitality and purpose. Many senior residences in Calgary have embraced a holistic approach to wellness, integrating physical fitness, mental stimulation, social engagement and proper nutrition into daily life. Facilities such as Verve Aspen Woods and Silvera for Seniors offer comprehensive wellness programs designed to enrich the lives of their residents.

A Holistic Approach to Senior Wellness at Verve Aspen Woods

Verve Aspen Woods (Verve) takes a proactive approach to health and wellness, ensuring that residents receive well-rounded care that enhances their quality of life. The community provides upscale amenities, including a fitness centre, a swimming pool and a wellness centre, all designed to promote physical well-being. Residents can participate in daily exercise classes, aquafit sessions and physiotherapy programs, tailored to various mobility levels.

Verve Health and Wellness Manager, JP plays a key role in coordinating health services, working alongside a dedicated Life Enrichment team to ensure residents have access to physiotherapy, massage therapy and foot care. The community also fosters social and intellectual wellness through art and cultural programs, as well as group outings to local attractions such as Saskatoon Farm and Forget-Me-Not Pond.

Verve also prioritizes personalized nutrition. Residents enjoy a dining program that focuses on fresh, locally sourced ingredients, offering a variety of nutritious meal options. “Food is very important to the residents,” says JP. “Our menus always have several good, nutritious choices that support both health and happiness.”

The holistic philosophy at Verve integrates all aspects of wellness – physical, mental and social. Jean L., a resident, shares her experience: “After looking at the senior living options near our home, my husband initially became a resident in an Assisted Living suite as he had urgent and higher care needs. I moved into Verve Aspen Woods six months later as a resident in an independent living suite. We have enjoyed the benefit of living in the same residence with the level of care we each need to thrive.”

When it comes to health and wellness at Verve, Jean adds, “I love the social aspect of the residence, including tile rummy, bridge and movies, but my real passion is the plant room. I have been told the plants have never looked better! At least once a month, family or friends join for lunch or dinner, and I am happy to host guests here at Verve, where the food is great and the dining room staff is top-notch. To seniors out there struggling with cooking, managing a home or feeling alone, I would tell them not to delay and make the move now. They will not regret it.”

Another resident, Jim, echoes these sentiments: “I love keeping busy with all the activities here. The morning full-body exercise programs are a great way to start the day, and I really enjoy the bus outings. One of my favourite things, though, is winning at Jeopardy! I truly feel like the staff take the time to get to know me – everyone always says hi. I feel so at home here.”

Katie Burk’s father entered a local senior living facility after having experienced a series of falls in his home. Burk and her siblings realized that their father needed to have a level of care that they could no longer provide on their own.

“Though he was extremely reluctant to leave his home, and though it took a few weeks to get settled into the senior living facility, he eventually opened up and started developing meaningful friendships with other residents, which not only boosted his overall mood, but it improved his mental well-being,” says Burk.

She adds, “Our family noticed a very positive shift in his demeanor. He seemed happy and more energetic, even compared to when he lived on his own. He would talk about some of the people he met and the activities they were doing together such as dance class, movie night and learning how to paint. Knowing that your loved one is being taken care of and enjoying their time while living in a senior living facility is a relief.”

Silvera for Seniors: A Research-Driven Approach to Health and Wellness

Silvera for Seniors (Silvera) takes a research-backed approach to senior wellness, ensuring that every program is designed with evidence-based outcomes in mind. The Life, Learning & Leisure (LLL) program is at the heart of this initiative, incorporating the six dimensions of wellness – social, occupational/environmental, spiritual, physical, intellectual and emotional.

“At Silvera, we pride ourselves on being very intentional in helping older adults maintain their independence, health and well-being according to their preferences – integrating purposeful movement, lifelong learning and creativity, all anchored in the benefits of good physical, social and cognitive health,” says Chief Service & Operations Officer, Olivia Chubey. “Personally, my mother resides in a Silvera community, which reflects my trust and belief in the organization and our service innovation for healthy aging in place.”

The LLL program at Silvera consists of three key pillars:

Silvera Athletes: Encouraging physical movement with programs like dance, fitness classes and an adaptive cycling initiative with specially designed bikes.

Silvera Artists: Fostering creativity through structured art workshops, fiber arts programs and the Silvera-on-the-Go mobile art space.

Silvera Scholars: Supporting cognitive health through lifelong learning opportunities, including university classes and immersive virtual reality experiences.

A standout program at Silvera is Explore!, a monthly initiative that highlights a different country, allowing residents to engage with cultural cuisine, VR travel experiences and creative arts inspired by international traditions. These activities keep residents mentally and socially engaged while promoting a sense of adventure.

Silvera also fosters strong intergenerational connections. Through partnerships with Mount Royal University and the Cumming School of Medicine, residents interact with students studying nursing, social work and gerontology. Some students even live onsite, co-leading interest groups and activities with residents. “This initiative is a true testament to the power of intergenerational connections,” says Chubey. “The World Health Organization identifies these relationships as one of the best antidotes to ageism.”

Comprehensive Health Services and Nutrition at Silvera

Beyond engaging activities, Silvera provides a wide range of health services, including access to pharmacy care, geriatricians, dental hygienists, eye care professionals, foot care specialists and massage therapists. These services ensure that residents receive proactive and preventative care in a comfortable setting.

Nutrition also plays an integral role in wellness at Silvera. The in-house culinary team prepares meals from scratch, focusing on high-quality, nutrient-dense ingredients. In an effort to improve health outcomes, Silvera recently reduced raw sugar in recipes by 32 per cent, catering to the dietary needs of residents with diabetes and other health concerns.

“Our culinary team is the heartbeat of Silvera,” says Chubey. “They recognize the deep connection between nutrition and overall health, ensuring that residents enjoy flavorful, nourishing meals that enhance both physical well-being and social engagement.”

Finding the Right Senior Living Facility

Both Verve and Silvera exemplify what it means to take a holistic approach to senior wellness, but every individual has unique needs. Prospective residents and their families should consider various factors, including the level of care required, lifestyle preferences and available wellness programs. It is important to visit facilities, ask about their health and wellness initiatives, and speak to current residents about their experiences.

For seniors like Jean L., Jim and Katie Burk’s father, making the move to a senior living facility that provides them with newfound independence and a vibrant social life has made a huge difference in their overall health and wellness. With a wealth of options available, Calgary seniors can find a residence that supports their well-being and allows them to thrive.