NEWS RELEASE

May 20, 2025 – On Thursday, June 26, 2025, Agrivoltaics Canada will host an Alberta focused event titled “Advancing Agrivoltaics for Alberta’s Sustainable Future” at the Olds College Alumni Centre from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM. This transformative gathering will unite industry leaders, researchers, policymakers, and organizations from across Canada to explore the growing potential of agrivoltaics—the innovative dual use of land for both solar energy generation and agriculture.

Attendees will gain access to experts in the field, networking opportunities, and in-depth discussions on how agrivoltaics can support Alberta’s evolving goals in climate adaptation, environmental stewardship, food and energy resilience, and long-term economic prosperity.

Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just beginning your journey in agriculture, energy, or environmental innovation, this event offers an invaluable opportunity to explore the latest technologies, research, and policies shaping agrivoltaics in Canada.

“Agrivoltaics is the ideal solution to overcome conflicts between farming for food and farming for energy.” says Patrick Gossage, Board Chair of Agrivoltaics Canada. “This event will showcase how collaboration across sectors can drive real solutions for climate resilience, food security, and economic growth. I encourage anyone with a stake in Alberta’s future to join us—this is more than a conference; it’s the beginning of a new way to farm.”

Why Attend

This conference is a must-attend for:

Farmers and landowners looking for sustainable land-use strategies

Businesses and developers seeking high-impact ESG opportunities

Policy and government leaders shaping Alberta’s clean energy future

Researchers and academics investigating the practical and economic potential of agrivoltaics

Students and early-career professionals entering the agricultural and renewable energy fields

You’ll walk away with actionable insights and a network that supports innovation, investment, and real-world implementation of dual-use solar and agriculture projects.

Media Invitation

Media professionals are invited to attend free of charge. With agrivoltaics at the intersection of climate, economy, and food security, this event offers timely, positive, and solution-focused stories that matter to Albertans and Canadians alike. Interviews with keynote speakers and national leaders will be available throughout the day.

Join the Agrivoltaics Canada Community

This event also marks an open invitation to become a member of Agrivoltaics Canada. As a member, you’ll gain year-round access to a national network of innovators, exclusive industry insights, and opportunities to shape the future of dual-use solar in Canada. Your support directly funds research, advocacy, and projects that advance agrivoltaics on Canadian soil.

To join, visit Agrivoltaics Canada to learn more.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this powerful conversation at the intersection of agriculture and clean energy.

Secure your ticket now at Advancing Agrivoltaics for Alberta’s Sustainable Future and help shape a more sustainable, prosperous Alberta.

For media passes, sponsorship opportunities, or more information, please contact:

Patrick Gossage – Board Chair Email: patrick@agrivoltaicscanada.ca