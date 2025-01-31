Planning Ahead: The Benefits of Integrated Senior Care Communities

When it comes to planning for senior living, few decisions carry as much emotional weight as choosing a care community for a parent or loved one. Wendy Tynan, a Calgarian who recently navigated this process with her family, understands this reality all too well. Her mother, who was diagnosed with rapidly progressing dementia at the age of 72, could no longer safely remain at home despite her father’s dedicated efforts.

“My mom had dementia that progressed very quickly, and it was no longer safe for her to remain at home, no matter how hard my dad tried,” says Tynan. “My mom was only 72 and made us promise not to put her in care, so there was a guilt element that accompanied a decision that needed to be made for her medical needs. I think a lot of families go through the same.”

The decision to seek professional care came with difficult conversations and a sense of responsibility to ensure the best possible quality of life for her mother. After weighing their options, Tynan’s family chose Trico LivingWell, a Calgary-based senior living community offering independent living, assisted living and memory care.

“We made the decision as a family that we would look at private options to ensure the best possible care for my mom. That certainly is not feasible for a lot of people, so we know how fortunate we were,” says Tynan. “We had a very long checklist as we had two grandparents go down the same path and who’d been in memory care. The top of the list was level of care. We asked a lot of questions about staffing ratios, number of RNs, LPNs and HCAs to residents. We wanted a residence that was bright and friendly and felt like a community. And we wanted to understand how we would be involved, as our family is very close.”

When Wayne Chiu founded Trico Homes, one of Calgary’s most awarded homebuilders, he made a commitment to be a different kind of company. One that was dedicated to creating the very best places to live. That vision extends to Trico LivingWell, where individuals can age with purpose and passion, and live in comfort with confidence. Wayne saw an opportunity to serve the senior community and create a holistic, welcoming environment focused on three value propositions: Build WELL, Live WELL, Age WELL.

“We want to create a place where people can live their happiest lives,” says both Wayne Chiu, CEO and founder, Trico Group of Companies, and Eleanor Chiu, CFO, Trico Group of Companies.

Alice Reid (name changed to protect family privacy), another Calgarian, shared a similar journey when placing her father in a care facility. “We decided to place our dad in a care facility because his health and mobility needs exceeded what we could provide at home. While he was fairly independent, he required consistent medical assistance and daily support that none of us could fully commit to due to other responsibilities. We wanted him to remain in a familiar community where he had lived for 30 years, with access to professional care, social activities and opportunities to maintain his independence.”

Reid emphasized the advantages of professional care facilities over home care. “Care facilities like The Manor Village at Garrison Woods offer professional, round-the-clock care, which is difficult to match at home without significant resources. They provide structured medical assistance, tailored support, and organized social activities to keep residents engaged and connected.”

Trico LivingWell’s approach to senior living reflects a deeply considered philosophy of care, one that blends hospitality, health care and community connection. Kelsey Clarke, executive director at Trico LivingWell describes how their community focuses on creating a seamless experience for residents as their needs change.

“Trico LivingWell is designed to empower seniors to embrace independence and active living while facilitating inclusivity and togetherness through a holistic health, empathetic and personalized approach to aging,” says Clarke. “We offer independent living options where individuals or couples can enjoy spacious apartments with a variety of amenities. As residents’ needs change, we work with each resident and their families to create wellness care plans unique to their needs, preferences and level of assistance required to help support them in remaining independent for as long as possible.”

This adaptability is a cornerstone of Trico LivingWell’s model, with care services ranging from assisted living to specialized memory care for residents living with Alzheimer’s and other cognitive conditions. Clarke highlights the importance of environments that promote wellness, safety and social engagement.

“One of the key benefits of moving into Trico LivingWell is the peace of mind that comes with knowing care can be adjusted as your needs change. Our community fosters a sense of belonging through social activities, wellness programs and easy access to health services, which significantly improve quality of life,” Clarke explains.

For many families, the financial aspect is a critical factor. Reid explained how her family managed the costs. “Although StayWell was on the higher end of the price range, he was able to afford it by selling his home, which provided additional funds. His existing funds and retirement savings also helped cover the costs. This arrangement allowed us to focus on securing the best possible care without compromising his financial stability.”

Sheri Brown, director of Sales and Marketing Western Canada at Verve Senior Living, adds another perspective on senior care through Riverwalk Retirement Residence. “Riverwalk Retirement Residence is a vibrant community offering a full continuum of care, including Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care. This unique model allows couples with varying care needs to remain together in the same residence. We have many couples who can live in comfort this way.”

Located in Calgary’s Mission-Cliff Bungalow area, Riverwalk serves many residents who have called this neighbourhood home for years. “Its prime location ensures walkability and accessibility, catering to active seniors who enjoy staying connected to their community. Many families have also relocated their out-of-town parents to this area to be closer to them,” says Brown.

Brown emphasizes Riverwalk’s dedication to easing daily burdens. “Our goal at Riverwalk is to ease the day-to-day burdens of housekeeping, grocery shopping and meal preparation, giving residents more time to focus on the things they love. With meals made by our onsite chef, the menu varies and includes special dinners and buffets. There is an extensive calendar of events and activities, ensuring that the social and emotional aspects of life are just as fulfilling as the physical comforts provided.”

In addition to excellent services, Riverwalk has earned recognition for its thoughtful design. “We are proud recipients of the SHN Architecture & Design Awards, earning second place in the Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC)/Life Plan Community (LPC) category. This recognition highlights our modern, thoughtfully designed building that blends contemporary style with all the comforts of home,” Brown shares.

As Tynan reflects on her family’s experience, her words carry a message for all families navigating similar decisions: “Trust your instincts, ask the right questions and remain present. The time you share with your loved one in this stage of life is precious, and being actively involved makes all the difference.”

Her experience, along with Reid’s and Brown’s insights, underscores the importance of thoughtful planning and open communication when making long-term care decisions. Families navigating this journey can take comfort in knowing that with proper research and consideration, a balance between care, independence and dignity is achievable.