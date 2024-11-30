Riding the tech wave

As technology reshapes industries at a rapid pace, educators in the province say they’re seeing demand for continuous learning skyrocket.

From short courses in artificial intelligence (AI) to advanced certificates in cloud computing, professionals are increasingly heading back to the classroom to acquire new skills that allow them to evolve with a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Tony Wigglesworth, associate dean for the School of Technology at Bow Valley College, notes that people are returning to school for different reasons. While some are pivoting into tech for “better pay and better quality of life,” others are looking to upskill and progress their careers.

“We have a lot of folks seeking to take advantage of job opportunities by upgrading their skills in those areas,” says Wigglesworth, pointing to cybersecurity, cloud computing and AI as examples.

Gabriela Santamaria at the University of Calgary agrees with Wigglesworth, noting she’s seeing professionals from all industries and occupations upskilling or reskilling for varied reasons.

“For some, coming back to school could be simply upgrading their present career, a response to a change at work or they may want to make a career change,” says Santamaria, director of marketing, communications and academic innovation in Continuing Education at the University of Calgary.

“We also have students who want to climb the leadership ladder and need more preparation, so they look for a combination of technical with leadership skills.

“Every journey is unique.”

Vui Kien Liau, associate director of technology programs for the University of Calgary’s Continuing Education department, notes that taking courses in technology is not a new trend. However, he notes the focus has shifted.

Whereas a few decades ago, the emphasis was on learning basic computer skills such as understanding operating systems, word processing and troubleshooting, the demands are now far more specialized, requiring advanced skillsets and a deeper technical understanding.

In addition to cybersecurity and cloud computing, he points to generative AI, AI-powered co-pilots, advanced data analytics and blockchain as examples of course that have becoming increasingly popular.

“As organizations undergo digital transformation, there is a growing push for employees to upskill and adapt to modern technologies to remain competitive and meet evolving job requirements,” says Liau.

“That is why this evolution reflects a shift from basic computer literacy to a deeper, strategic understanding of how technology can drive decision-making, streamline workflows and create new opportunities for innovation within an organization.”

The University of Calgary currently offers 25 tech credentials as part of its Continuing Education department that range from digital badges to professional certificates. One of its most popular new additions is a digital transformation program that teaches learners how to evaluate an organization’s digital maturity, as well as how to develop strategies that help companies to adapt and integrate key digital technologies.

“The rapid evolution of technology has introduced new ways of working and transformed how jobs are performed,” says Liau, noting the University of Calgary’s Continuing Education department has doubled its technology portfolio over the past three years in response to the need of the market.

“As workplaces adopt these innovations, it is becoming increasingly important to have employees who can effectively navigate these changes.”

Athabasca University, meanwhile, recently announced a new Introduction to AI Literacy micro-course that aims to upskill learners about AI through on-demand professional development skills training.

The course, announced in October, was spearheaded through the school’s Faculty of Graduate Studies’ professional development programming and is being delivered online through PowerED by Athabasca University, which is the school’s continuing education arm.

“We had unbelievable interest, which really speaks to the need for this type of learning opportunity, particularly at the graduate level,” says Ian Stephenson, interim director of PowerED by Athabasca University, noting the course explores areas critical to AI competency such as fact-checking, ethics and the future of work.

Demand is not limited to traditional IT courses, either. Both Stephenson and Wigglesworth note rising interest for educational programming that deals with digital marketing, data management and analytics and digital design – everything from UI and UX design to graphic communications.

A recurring theme that exists across many of these continuing education opportunities is workers’ need to adapt and pivot quickly. Most are seeking agile learning options in which they can continue maintain their current job and quality of life while also staying competitive in a fast-paced market and being able to quickly apply these new skills.

“Time is always the number one commodity that they’re thinking about,” says Stephenson, noting that approximately 70 per cent of the school’s student population is either working part- or full-time while studying.

“There’s obviously going to be price sensitivity, but it can’t come at the cost of their personal life. It really is about allowing the learner to determine what works for them rather than making them feel like they need to make a program fit them.”

He uses Athabasca’s data science short course as an example of how the school is adapting to meet learner needs.

“It’s not this full-fledged bootcamp where you’re going to completely pivot out of an industry into a new one,” says Stephenson. “Rather, it’s something that will give you some tangible skills that will impact your ability to maintain your career trajectory within your current role or advancement into that next role.”

At Bow Valley College, Wigglesworth says the school’s eight-month advanced certificates have proven popular for learners looking to apply those skills in the workforce as quickly as possible.

He also highlights Bow Valley’s Pivot-Ed micro-credentials in areas such as data management, analytics, cyber security and cloud computing that allow people who have some background to quickly demonstrate that they’re competent or have that skill already.

Stephenson anticipates that people will keep returning to the classroom – not just in response to the evolving work environment but as a natural extension of lifelong learning.

“One of the best aspects around the lifelong learning model is that it’s not a linear progression,” he says. “It’s not a video game where you achieve a certain level and then move on to the next. A lot of times it’s more like a lattice. You might have to go back and relearn a few things, and then move over and learn some new stuff.”

Liau adds that whether in a small or large business, there is a benefit to workers sharpening their computer and IT knowledge and skills.

He points to small businesses where enhanced tech skills can enable professionals to handle a broader range of responsibilities – from managing digital marketing and maintaining databases to automating processes that save time and resources.

Moreover, the use of generative AI and tools such as co-pilots can streamline tasks, allowing employees to generate content, analyze data and automate routine functions with greater efficiency.

“This versatility is crucial in smaller environments where individuals often wear multiple hats,” he says.

In larger corporations, specialized IT skills can set employees apart, making them valuable assets in complex projects that require technical knowledge such as data analysis, cloud computing or artificial intelligence.

“Ultimately, sharpening your tech skills, regardless of your occupation or company size, increases your adaptability, efficiency and problem-solving abilities,” says Liau. “This makes any employee a more effective and better-prepared contributor to the evolving digital landscape.”