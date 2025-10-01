Small business, big impact.

Presented by Rogers Business and sponsored by the Calgary Chamber of Commerce, Small Business Week brings Calgary’s entrepreneurial community together to celebrate innovation, resilience and community spirit.

Running October 20 to 24, 2025, the week features networking events, learning opportunities and panel discussions, and concludes with the Calgary Small Business Awards Gala on October 24 at the BMO Centre, where 24 finalists will be recognized across eight award categories celebrating the city’s trailblazers and changemakers.

Jenna Gococo, Sonia Poon and April Brown are three small business owners who have turned passion into purpose, building businesses that reflect both their craft and their community. Together, they embody the spirit of Calgary entrepreneurship – hustle, heart and a commitment to lifting the city’s small business community.

Jenna Gococo: Vanity Lush

When Jenna Gococo opened Vanity Lush in 2020, the world was in upheaval. For her, it wasn’t just the launch of a business; it was the beginning of something much deeper. “At the time, it felt less like the start of a business and more like the beginning of a calling, a space where artistry, connection and years’ worth of manifesting converged,” says Gococo.

Her entrepreneurial foundation was laid early, growing up in a family business. “It was much like earning a hands-on MBA in hard work, resilience and adaptability,” she explains. “My dad taught us that work isn’t just about making a living; it’s about creating your own world. Those lessons gave me the foundation and confidence to create something of my own, to imagine and believe that I could. Working for yourself is a different kind of purpose; you’re not just helping build someone else’s dream, you’re shaping and manifesting your own.”

That sense of purpose shines through in the services she offers. Whether it’s semi-permanent makeup or esthetic treatments, Gococo views her work as transformative. “The treatments I offer combine part science, part artistry and are 100 per cent about helping my clients feel more empowered. Vanity Lush is here to boost women’s confidence, making mornings easier, mirrors friendlier and self-belief stronger. Every service I offer is rooted in results and lifting my clients up,” she says.

Success did not happen overnight. “The early days were humble, one client here, a referral there. Happy clients became loyal clients, and loyal clients became my biggest advocates,” Gococo recalls. “That slow but steady growth has built not just a business, but a trusted space known for care, consistency, passion and a very loved and appreciated community.”

Launching in the middle of a pandemic meant constant uncertainty, yet Gococo found encouragement in Calgary’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. “I entered Calgary’s entrepreneurial community in the height of a pandemic that threatened some and successfully shut other businesses down. In such unprecedented times, my confidence wavered. Yet what I experienced was a city that raised up to meet and support small business with a fervor. My fears turned to hope,” she says. “This unique time to enter into Calgary’s small business community bolstered my sense of not being alone, of community spirit and of championing each other’s success. Calgary’s entrepreneurial spirit is contagious but the community that supports us even more so. Forever grateful.”

Her advice for aspiring entrepreneurs is simple: “Start with what you love, with something you’re passionate about and would love to do even if you weren’t paid. Learn to monetize that in a way that aligns with you and your values. I believe the most fulfilling careers and businesses are those built off honouring who you are and what makes you happy.”

Sonia Poon: Forte Music Studio

Sonia Poon has been nurturing Calgary’s musical talent for more than two decades through Forte Music Studio, which she calls a “small but mighty” provider of personalized, quality instruction. While the studio was established in 2001, Poon’s teaching journey began long before that. “I incorporated nearly 25 years ago, but my own piano teacher taught me to teach before I even got my driver’s license. I started with the families that I babysat,” she says.

Poon’s decision to grow her studio was shaped by autonomy and family life. “Working for myself gave me the freedom to set my own schedule and, while starting a family, I could control my hours. Originally, I just rented space to another teacher, but I realized I didn’t agree with the program she was teaching. Instead, I hired one, then two, then eventually 10 part-time teachers who worked for me as contractors,” she says.

Before fully committing to her own studio, Poon gained experience working with a larger music company. “After university I started on my own as a private piano teacher, but a few years in, I reached out to a larger company because I was feeling isolated as a young, social twenty-something working at home. I found balance by teaching for them twice a week, at half my own rate, while maintaining my private studio the rest of the week. I gained a sense of community and connection with the other teachers, which was so important to me. Over time I learned what lined up for me, and what I didn’t want to do as a business owner,” she says.

Forte Music Studio offers piano, guitar, voice and music theory, with a teaching philosophy of “Learning Through Music.” Poon focuses on helping students build confidence, find joy and nurture expression. “I conduct workshops on performance anxiety for students and teachers. It affects us all in different ways, and I hate the thought of students putting so much of themselves into their music and then not feeling like they can share it with family or friends.”

Poon also emphasizes early childhood music education and new programs for older beginners, blending improv, composition and ensemble playing. She truly values Calgary’s supportive small business community. “I always say that Calgary is such a small big city. I think small business owners genuinely try to support each other, and consumers are conscious about local community and loyalty.”

Her advice for aspiring entrepreneurs reflects courage and humility: “Be brave enough to ask all the questions and make mistakes. Be humble knowing there is always something to learn and keep striving to do it better. Find moments to reflect, find joy in the chaos and embrace what you learn in the process.”

April Brown: Rootbar

When April Brown opened Rootbar in 2021, her vision was clear: give busy clients a luxury colour experience without the long salon visit. What began as a single Calgary studio has since grown into a fast-expanding brand.

“I’ve been a hairstylist for 16 years and always loved colour. I had the idea for a luxury, express root touch-up bar for a long time, but it wasn’t until COVID that I finally had the time and conviction to bring it to life,” she says. “I wanted to give busy clients high-quality colour with transparent pricing and shorter appointments, without compromising results.”

Like many entrepreneurs, Brown honed her skills working for others before branching out on her own. “Working for other salons gave me mentorship, a chance to refine my craft and a deep understanding of what clients value. The trade-off was limited control over service menus, pricing and innovation. Opening Rootbar let me build the systems, training and guest experience I believed in,” she explains.

That belief has fueled steady growth. Rootbar now operates two successful Calgary locations, a corporate store in Edmonton and recently signed its first franchise in Ottawa. “The demand for efficient, luxury colour has been strong, and our training and systems let us scale while protecting quality,” says Brown.

For her, Calgary has been the ideal place to build a business. “Our city has an incredibly supportive, entrepreneurial community. Clients cheer for local businesses, and there’s a strong talent pool of stylists who are eager to learn, grow and deliver great service.”

Brown’s advice for aspiring business owners is rooted in clarity and discipline. “Know your ‘why’ and let it drive every decision. Start simple, systemize early and measure everything. Protect cash flow and price for profit from day one. Invest in training and culture – people make the brand. Communicate clearly with guests; set expectations before they sit down. Build community: collaborate locally and ask for feedback often. Expect setbacks; move fast, learn faster,” she says.