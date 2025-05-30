The BILDCR Awards: Celebrating Excellence in the Residential Building Industry.

The Building Industry Land Development Association – Calgary Region (BILDCR) Awards are a prestigious program that honours exceptional achievements in the residential construction, architecture and real estate sectors. These awards celebrate individuals, organizations and projects that promote innovation, sustainability, and excellence in design and construction.

History and Purpose

The BILDCR Awards, a long-standing program since the 1980s, have played a key role in showcasing the innovation and creativity of homebuilders, developers, renovators and trades companies in the Calgary region. Over the years, the awards have gained prominence, becoming a benchmark of excellence in the industry. The goal of the awards is to highlight best practices in design, construction and sustainability, encouraging professionals and organizations to strive for higher standards and to push the boundaries of what is possible.

The primary purpose of the BILDCR Awards is to foster a culture of excellence and innovation within the built environment. By recognizing and rewarding outstanding achievements, the awards inspire others to pursue excellence in their own work, contributing to a more sustainable, resilient and beautiful built environment.

Categories and Criteria

Each year, the BILDCR Awards Committee meets to discuss potential changes to ensure the program stays aligned with current industry trends. This includes evaluating awards based on pricing, square footage, renovation and marketing trends, and more. The committee is made up of industry experts who all have experience with submitting award entries and those that have extensive industry experience. Currently, the committee is made up of over 15 individuals who represent all different facets of BILDCR’s membership base.

For the 2024 BILDCR Awards, several new categories were introduced to engage a broader segment of the BILD membership. These included the Small Volume Partner Awards, which offer smaller companies an opportunity to showcase their products and services, and the Best Community Signage Award, which allowed developer members to highlight how they attract potential customers to their communities.

In total, over 70 awards were offered to BILDCR members in 2024, ensuring there is a category for everyone.

“It’s important for us to offer a wide array of awards that allow our members to showcase their products, communities and services,” says BILDCR CEO, Brian Hahn. “BILD Calgary Region is comprised of over 600 companies across Calgary and the region, and it’s crucial to recognize the vital role each of our members plays in providing housing for those looking to make our city or region their home.”

The Judging Process

The BILDCR Awards are judged by an online panel of industry experts, including architects, engineers, construction professionals and real estate developers alongside a third-party panel of marketing and advertising experts no affiliation to specific members. This ensures when the judging period begins, entries are evaluated solely based on the product. In addition to third party judging, all entries in the Single-Family Home, Multi-Family Home and Renovator categories must be submitted without the inclusion of any logos or branding adding another layer to remove the potential for bias when judging and scoring entries. A change met with positivity and appreciation from members.

The judging process involves a thorough review, where each submission is carefully evaluated on its merits. Judges delve into project descriptions, analyze supporting materials and consider every piece of documentation provided by the nominees to ensure a fair and comprehensive review.

Once the judging process is complete, the winners are announced at a prestigious awards ceremony. This highly anticipated event isn’t just about accolades – it’s a vibrant celebration of innovation, a hub for networking, and a rare opportunity for professionals and stakeholders to connect, exchange ideas and be inspired by excellence in action.

Impact of the BILDCR Awards

The BILDCR Awards have had a profound impact on the residential building industry, raising the bar for excellence and inspiring professionals to pursue innovative and sustainable solutions. Through celebrating standout projects, the awards serve as a source of inspiration and a benchmark for what’s possible in quality design and construction.

The demand for market housing in the Calgary region is exceptionally high, as it remains one of the most desirable metropolitan areas in the world to call home. In response to this demand, BILD members have risen to the challenge, continually innovating to offer diverse housing options that cater to a wide range of buyers and renters. These options span the entire housing continuum, including traditional single-family homes, townhomes, villas, apartments and more.

One of the key impacts of the BILDCR Awards is the promotion of high-quality and innovative building practices, particularly those that emphasize energy efficiency. By recognizing projects that integrate features such as low-flush toilets, energy-efficient appliances and sustainable building materials, the awards encourage industry to prioritize sustainability in their designs and construction methods. This focus on energy conservation, waste reduction and resource efficiency helps create a more resilient and sustainable built environment for the future.

The awards also play a crucial role in fostering innovation within the industry. Celebrating groundbreaking designs, construction techniques and real estate developments, the BILDCR Awards inspire professionals to think outside the box, pushing the boundaries of what is possible. This has led to the development of new technologies, materials and approaches that are transforming the built environment and improving quality of life.

Moreover, the BILDCR Awards help elevate the profiles of organizations within the industry. Winning a BILDCR Award is a significant achievement that enhances a professional’s or organization’s reputation, leading to new growth opportunities. The awards also serve as a platform for sharing knowledge and best practices, spreading innovative ideas throughout the industry.

The Road Ahead

The BILDCR Awards are an essential part of the residential building industry, celebrating excellence while promoting a culture of innovation, sustainability and leadership. By spotlighting outstanding achievements, the awards inspire professionals and organizations to elevate their standards and shape a more sustainable, resilient and beautiful built environment.

As the industry continues to evolve and face new challenges, the BILDCR Awards will remain a vital platform for showcasing creativity and market adaptability. From transformative renovations to visionary communities, the awards will continue to highlight the remarkable work being done and inspire the next generation of leaders and innovators. Looking ahead, the Awards Committee will meet this summer to review the 2024 program and finalize the criteria in preparation for the 2025 submission period opening in October.