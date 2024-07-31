The future of work 

Judith Virag is no stranger to embracing new opportunities. More than four years ago, the Hungarian-born founder and owner of Clean Club Calgary didn’t hesitate when taking the leap into the uncertain waters of becoming a small business owner, leaving behind a well-established corporate career at the time.

So, when new artificial intelligence (AI) tools recently became available to streamline operations at her nearly two-dozen-person cleaning business, she was equally prepared to take the plunge.

“I’m not afraid of new things. I’m not afraid of change. I embrace change,” says Virag. “So, when some of these things started coming out, I was ready to try them. And the results have been fantastic.”

From streamlining scheduling to automating marketing functions, Virag says the transformative impact of artificial intelligence (AI) at Clean Club Calgary cannot be understated.

Staff at Virag’s company regularly leverage AI tools such as Chat GPT to enhance communication, both internally and with clients. They have also used AI to help create standard operating procedures, which Virag says has significantly reduced the time spent on otherwise time-consuming administrative tasks.

“I’ll write down what I want and the process, and AI puts it into a format that we can use. It’s such a time-saving tool,” she says.

Virag has even started leveraging AI to streamline the recruitment process.

“Our hiring process involves advertising on Indeed, and we send qualifying questions to applicants. These questions, developed with AI, are engaging and ensure we get a response,” she explains, adding it’s also helped mitigate the common issue of candidate ghosting, making the hiring process more efficient.

Virag believes her team’s ability to successfully integrate AI throughout Clean Club Calgary is part of what helps the company stand out in a traditionally low-tech industry.

“I believe it does give me an advantage,” she says.

Clean Club Calgary is among many local businesses, both big and small, that are rapidly adopting AI. Architecture and engineering firm Stantec is using AI to analyze data and help mitigate flood risk for infrastructure projects, while the City of Calgary is exploring the use of AI to help detect potential potholes.

Hopewell Residential is using AI to creating personalized buying experiences and predicting trends in the residential housing market, while veterinarians such as Wild Rose Cat Clinic are integrating AI technology to evaluate feline pain based on a photo of a cat’s face.

Lighthouse Labs CEO and co-founder Jeremy Shaki says it’s to be expected then that the workplaces of many businesses are changing, too.

“I see AI as something that dramatically improves productivity,” says Shaki, whose tech education company offers training for web development and data science, as well as part-time up-skilling courses, with locations across Canada.

A Microsoft report released earlier this summer titled Canada’s Generative AI opportunity found the productivity boost from AI could add $180 billion per year to the Canadian economy by 2030, with another $5 billion coming from the creation of new AI products and services.

This comes following a recent report from RBC titled GenAI: Is Canada ready? that noted Canada’s productivity rate has been declining in recent years, and is now 30 per cent below U.S. levels. A key reason is a decline in capital spending and investments in intellectual property, which is now about 40 per cent less than the U.S.

The report’s authors say investing in AI, along with other technologies, would not only help close the productivity gap, but could add to higher wages and help Canada compete in an increasingly digital and data-driven world.

In addition to productivity, Shaki believes AI represents an important link in providing the predictability that many businesses need to remain competitive in today’s marketplace.

“Workplaces are built around lack of predictability. People don’t even realize it. AI helps to speed up our ability to know what is going to happen in certain ways,” he says.

Dan Hawes, head of the product development and AI team at Givex, points to the hospitality industry as a prime example of how AI is helping businesses become “smarter.” Givex has developed an omnichannel platform that integrates gift and loyalty programs, point-of-sale systems and flexible payment services for retail and hospitality merchants.

“Givex is able to connect different transactions and essentially act as that next layer of intelligence that takes all that data and puts together a predictive result that is made available at that moment of transaction,” says Hawes, whose company works with Calgary businesses such as BarBurrito, Second Cup, Meltwich, FGL and Mark’s.

“It could be something as simple as just a recommendation. I mean, we see that every day.”

While the fear is that AI could eliminate jobs, Shaki believes it’s more likely to change existing job roles. He compares this transition to the shift from traditional to digital marketing, emphasizing that domain knowledge remains valuable; rather, the approach and tools used will evolve significantly.

“AI is going to shift things in terms of how people work and what they work on. Yet at the same time, these people are going to remain very important and valuable,” says Shaki.

“I don’t think we’re at a place where it removes jobs entirely – not yet. I think it’s just a place where it enhances and maybe needs less people to do the same amount of work.”

Shaki’s sentiments are backed by a recent Conference Board of Canada survey where nearly two-thirds of Canadian start-ups surveyed said implementing AI would not reduce headcount. The same number said it has already made them more competitive.

Hawes, meanwhile, notes AI has helped many businesses fill job vacancies that they previously couldn’t fill.

“One of the things we noticed after the pandemic was businesses couldn’t hire people to do specific functions,” he says. “There was a real shortage of labour for jobs that were not that desirable – those mundane information processing type of jobs. The use of technology has allowed those businesses to automate certain functions, while also making for a better customer experience.”

When it comes to adopting AI into the workplace, Shaki suggests companies start by identifying specific areas where AI can have the greatest impact.

He also suggests fostering a culture of “experimentation and learning,” in which employees are allowed to explore different AI tools and their applications without over-relying on any single solution. This approach ensures that organizations remain flexible and responsive to the evolving AI landscape.

At Lighthouse Labs, AI is integrated into both the curriculum and operational processes. Shaki says students are educated on AI literacy and its applications, while tools like the organization’s chatbot provide real-time support and feedback. This blended approach ensures that AI complements human input rather than replacing it, maintaining the quality of education and support provided.

Virag continues to see AI as an opportunity within her cleaning business. Her advice to other business owners still sitting on the fence?

“Don’t be afraid of it. If you don’t jump on it and educate yourself, you’re going to be left behind,” she says.

“I think what AI is demonstrating to us is that you need to be flexible because nothing is set in stone anymore. Things can change on the fly, and I really do think this is how business is going to be done going forward.”