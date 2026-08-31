Building wellness into the business.

Tara Lockyer has heard the conversation around workplace wellness evolve.

Lockyer, the chief people, culture, brand and communications officer at ATB Financial, says it’s no longer just about benefits and programs. Instead, workplace wellness has become a broader discussion about the role organizations play in creating environments where employees can stay well.

The difference, says Lockyear, is whether wellness is something an organization offers or something it lives.

“If you just try and bolt on a wellness strategy, one of the things that it doesn’t have is this element of psychological safety to it. So, it has to be really ingrained into who you are,” she says.

Across Alberta’s business community, industry experts say the conversation around employee wellness is shifting. Melanie Fuller, director of wellness at Alberta Blue Cross, says many organizations are recognizing the importance of employee wellbeing.

The challenge, she notes, is that many are struggling to turn that intention into consistent action.

“Right now, many organizations are still operating with a program mindset – looking at individual-focused initiatives like benefits design, standalone resources or specific wellness programs,” she says.

“Those things absolutely have a place, but they’re not enough on their own. To close that gap, wellbeing needs to be elevated and viewed more like a system.

“Unless it’s embedded into everyday decisions and supported through shared accountability, we’ve seen that those good intentions don’t always translate into actions that make a difference for the business.”

At ATB, Lockyer says the more than 5,000-person organization has deliberately shaped its wellness plan around multiple aspects of the employee experience – extending its supports beyond physical health to include social, mental and financial assistance.

More than half of the organization’s wellness portfolio is currently focused on proactive wellness initiatives, including digital tools such as Headversity for mindfulness and resilience, and My Viva for personalized nutrition and fitness plans. ATB also offers a peer support network that connects employees with trained colleagues for confidential support.

Financial wellbeing is another key focus. Lockyer notes that financial struggles can create significant mental burdens. Consequently, ATB provides team member banking benefits as direct support for financial wellness.

“We know that having an environment that supports wellbeing helps us attract and retain key talent. And we know that team members who show up well provide good customer service to our clients,” says Lockyer.

“The more we care about our team members, the higher the performance. The higher the performance, the more we can care.”

Margaret Wurzer, director of benefits design and strategy at Alberta Blue Cross, says she’s seen many employers in the province start adjusting their benefit packages to serve as proactive tools rather than just for treating existing conditions.

For example, she points to what she calls a positive trend where employees are using psychology services either alone or in tandem with medication to prevent mental health issues from progressing into more severe diseases.

In fact, a report released by Alberta Blue Cross earlier this summer found that psychology has become one of the fastest-growing paramedical benefits, with spending increasing by almost 35 per cent over the past three years.

Still, Wurzer points out that mental health-related long-term disability claims have continued to rise over the past three years, reaching 40 per cent of new approved long-term disability claims in 2025. This trend points to the need for early support that helps employees recover and return to work safely.

“I think, more and more, we’re starting to see how benefit plans can be used more in the realm of prevention,” says Wurzer.

“Being proactive with the management of your health is something your benefit plan can help support – where you’re using your benefits to support your health rather than waiting until you’re dealing with a more severe disease or condition.”

Ashley Lamantia, the senior manager of community programs with Canadian Mental Health Association, Calgary Region, agrees that many employers today should consider practical ways to support mental wellbeing before challenges become more serious.

“One of the most crucial pieces we are seeing is a growing recognition that mental health education is not just about responding to a crisis,” she says.

“It is instead about building confidence, reducing stigma and giving people the knowledge and skills to support themselves and one another as part of everyday workplace culture.”

Lamantia notes common themes include stress, burnout, workplace change, isolation and uncertainty about how to respond when a colleague may be struggling.

She argues that a proactive approach can be relatively simple – for example, making mental health part of regular workplace conversations.

“In practice, that can include offering mental health education, providing leaders with tools for supportive conversations, regularly reminding employees about available resources and creating opportunities for staff to share feedback about their workplace experience,” says Lamantia.

Fuller notes that creating a healthy workforce is not dependent on the size of the human resources department or access to expensive digital tools. Instead, small businesses can leverage training, team celebrations, volunteer days and charitable giving to foster workplace wellness – as well as informal methods like lunchroom talk to hear what is working and respond in real time.

Wurzer similarly stresses that benefits are not a one-size-fits-all solution. She also dispels the myth that small companies cannot afford benefits, noting that plans can be designed for groups as small as two people.

For larger organizations, Wurzer says the focus should be on formal, data-driven strategy and regular maintenance.

“Health spending account usage, for example, can provide some insight into where their needs may not be fully met,” she says. “If a lot of dollars are going toward certain areas, it can signal where an employer may need to adjust coverage to better support their people.”

At ATB, Lockyer says there are many signs that the company’s wellness strategy is working. She notes that the usage rate for ATB’s wellness tools is 22 per cent, which is double the industry norm.

She also notes that ATB maintains an internal health index, which, most recently, shows a 95 per cent “thriving” rate among team members.

Looking ahead, Wurzer expects several forces will shape corporate wellness plans – notably Bill 11 in Alberta, which will designate the government as the “payer of last resort” for health care services. With private plans potentially absorbing more costs, employers may have greater motivation to invest in proactive wellness strategies designed to support employees earlier.

Fuller, meanwhile, believes the rapid rise of AI and digital tools will continue to change how employees access health information, leading them to “self-navigate” rather than rely on traditional employer supports. Fuller believes the future role of the employer will be to act as a connector to these trusted supports, helping employees find credible, evidence-based information in an unregulated wellness environment.

Lockyer sees a similar evolution in the relationship between employers and employees. She says the relationship will no longer be about employees demanding more or employers expecting more without support.

“It will be about asking, ‘what do you need, and what can we provide?’ And in return, how do we build the performance and commitment that come from a strong employment relationship?” says Lockyer.

“I think that’s here to stay.”