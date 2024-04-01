Cap on Canadian CO2 Emissions from Fossil Fuels Continues to Raise Alarm

Regarding industry’s recent messaging to Ottawa, Calgary Chamber of Commerce CEO Deborah Yedlin told media the following: “The unified message was that the cap, as presented, is unworkable, untenable, and it’s going to increase investment uncertainty.”

Global oil demand is set to grow by 1.9 million barrels per day in 2024. Another six-plus million barrels of new supply is needed this year just to replace declining existing production.

As long as the world needs oil and natural gas, Canada should supply it.

Cody Battershill is a Calgary realtor and founder / spokesperson for CanadaAction.ca, a volunteer-initiated group that supports Canadian energy development and the environmental, social and economic benefits that come with it.