Welding Engineering Excellence

Qualimet is a welding engineering consulting firm that also provides materials testing, inspection services and third-party auditing to the petroleum, oil and gas, light and heavy industrial sectors. The company boasts 50 years of experience across a wide variety of projects, providing proactive and collaborative client services and solutions.

Qualimet’s origin was Dacro Test, opened by the Oswald brothers in 1973 as a welder test centre to take care of the new Alberta B Pressure Program. The early years were ones of identity formation and the branding changed several times. Long-time Albertans may remember it being Prestige, Coronet, Alberta, or QC Inspection Weld Test Centre.

In 1993, Jan and Don Keith took over and rolled out an exciting era of enhanced welding engineering consulting services and customer care. The brand became much more than just welder testing. The brand quickly grew under their leadership, with a name change to Qualimet in 2001, and a move to a larger facility in 2011 followed by ISO 17020 and ISO 17025 accreditation.

Daren Evans says, “Today Qualimet is best known as a full-service welding engineering consulting firm committed to providing state-of-the-art cost-effective solutions to meet our client’s challenges.”

The team, Evans says, is a key factor in the company’s 50 years of success.

“Qualimet has a team of highly skilled and experienced welding engineers who possess deep knowledge and understanding of the industry. Our expertise allows us to provide comprehensive solutions and address complex welding challenges effectively.”

He continues, “We have established a reputation for delivering high-quality consulting engineering services and maintaining stringent quality control standards. Our commitment to precision and attention to detail ensure that the welding processes we recommend are reliable, durable and meet or exceed industry standards and client expectations.

“At Qualimet, we understand that each project is unique; we approach projects with a customized perspective. We collaborate closely with our clients to understand their specific requirements, goals and constraints. This enables us to tailor our welding engineering solutions to their individual needs, providing the most suitable and cost-effective strategies.

“Building and nurturing strong client relationships is a cornerstone of Qualimet’s success. We prioritize open communication, active listening and collaboration with our clients to ensure we fully understand their objectives and to deliver results that align with their expectations. Our focus on customer satisfaction fosters long-term partnerships, repeat business and referrals.”

With experience, collaboration and a team that loves what they do, Qualimet projects are completed on time, on budget and often exceed client expectations.

Evans smiles, “We understand the importance of meeting project deadlines and providing reliable services. Qualimet strives to deliver our welding engineering solutions within agreed-upon timelines without compromising on quality. Our clients rely on us to be responsive, punctual and dependable throughout the duration of their projects. At Qualimet, we take care of people, we aspire to excellence and we act with integrity.

As with every organization, there are aspects to overcome. Qualimet meets challenges with a solution-oriented approach.

“While Qualimet has experienced significant success in the welding engineering consulting industry, like any organization, we do face challenges. One of our greatest challenges is keeping up with the advancements in welding technology and industry trends,” explains Evans. “The field of welding is constantly evolving with new materials, processes and techniques emerging regularly. Staying at the forefront of these developments requires continuous learning, investment in research and development and the ability to adapt quickly to changing market demands.

“To address this challenge, Qualimet is committed to ongoing professional development and knowledge acquisition. Our team actively engages in industry conferences, seminars and workshops to stay updated on the latest trends and innovations.

“Our utmost commitment is to ensure client satisfaction, having served renowned companies such as Suncor, CNRL, Shell Scotford, Pembina Pipeline Corporation, Trans Mountain, Worley, Jacobs, as well as various other end user and ECM clients.”

He continues, “Managing the balance between innovation and practicality is crucial. It’s important to evaluate new technologies and determine their suitability for specific projects while considering factors such as cost-effectiveness, feasibility and compatibility with existing infrastructure. By actively addressing these challenges and maintaining our commitment to staying ahead of industry advancements, Qualimet aims to leverage new technologies and industry trends to provide our clients with the best possible welding engineering solutions.”

Through it all, Qualimet is excited to have launched in Alberta and become one of Alberta’s local success stories.

“There are a number of things to love about Alberta as a business community!” Evans shares. “Businesses in Alberta often come together through networking events, industry associations and support organizations to share knowledge, exchange ideas and foster mutually beneficial partnerships.

“The city nurtures and encourages innovation and provides a conducive environment for businesses to thrive. The presence of various industries, including energy, manufacturing, technology, healthcare and education, contribute to a robust business ecosystem. This pool of skilled professionals provides us with access to top-notch talent, enabling us to build a strong team and deliver exceptional services to our clients.

“Alberta offers an exceptional quality of life, which enhances the overall business community. The city of Edmonton is known for its beautiful natural surroundings, recreational opportunities, cultural events and for being a welcoming community. These lifestyle factors help in attracting and retaining talent, making it an ideal place to live, work and do business. We are proud to be a part of this dynamic community and benefit from the opportunities and support it offers to foster our growth and success.”

Qualimet is pleased to be able to support the community it loves by giving back annually to the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation, Alberta Association For The Dependent Handicapped, Heart & Stroke Foundation and Elves Special Needs Society.

“Working with and for great people and clients is truly special, as is being able to take a client’s need and coming up with a cost-effective solution that fits all their requirements. We are proud of the significant, positive impact our company has had on the construction and oil and gas industries,” Evans says.

He thanks Qualimet’s clients, saying, “Thank you for putting your trust in Qualimet to satisfy your welding engineering needs. By choosing Qualimet, you are choosing a partner who is invested in your success and dedicated to delivering exceptional welding engineering solutions. We are here to support you every step of the way and look forward to building a fruitful and enduring partnership with you.”

“To our team,” Evans continues, “Thank you for contributing to Qualimet’s success. Your dedication to providing our clients’ solutions for their welding engineering needs is why our clients trust Qualimet.”

He concludes, “At Qualimet, our constant aim is to provide assistance to our valued clients. Given the evolving nature of the welding industry, codes and standards, including ASME Section VIII or the recent CSA Z662, we are well-equipped to help our clients assess the impact of these changes on their existing welding procedures. Our goal is to ensure their compliance and that our clients’ projects always comply with the latest regulations.

“With today’s challenges in finding competent welding engineering expertise, our clients have turned to Qualimet for help. Through our Engineering Service Agreement (ESA), Qualimet has proudly been able to be their reliable source of welding expertise, as their ‘de facto’ welding engineering department. We greatly value these relationships.

“These ESAs have provided substantial cost savings to our clients through the efficient solutions our skilled engineers deliver tailored to our clients’ needs, as well as the lower ESA fee rate.”

