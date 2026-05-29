Calgary’s soccer moment.

Calgary’s soccer story is entering a defining chapter. With the continued rise of Cavalry FC and the arrival of Calgary Wild FC, the city’s first professional women’s team, the local game now has a complete and visible pathway to the professional level across both sides of the sport. Add Canada’s role as a host nation for the FIFA World Cup 2026, and the timing is significant. Soccer is increasingly becoming part of the city’s identity.

That evolution reflects a broader shift in how the sport is experienced locally. What was once largely participation-driven is now supported by a growing professional presence, deeper community engagement and increased visibility at every level of the game.

“Calgary is a soccer city,” says Mason Trafford, commercial and marketing director with Cavalry FC. “We’ve produced top soccer talent for years, and you can see the passion for the game at the grassroots level, with more than 30,000 registered players in the Calgary Minor Soccer Association alone.”

“What this moment represents is the continued growth and connection of every level of the soccer pyramid, from grassroots and youth development to the professional game,” he adds.

That connection has not always been visible. Until recently, the professional tier remained out of reach.

“It’s historic for our city to have the complete pathway to pro for men and now women from a soccer perspective,” emphasizes Deanna Zumwalt, founder and chair of Calgary Wild FC. “It means all kids, girls and boys, can aspire to play professionally in the most popular sport around the globe and the most played sport in our nation.”

She underscores the broader shift taking place beyond the pitch. “For the first time ever, we have professional women’s sport in our city with young women being paid a good salary to play the game they love, with young girls now seeing and believing they can do the same thing,” she adds.

That visibility is where momentum accelerates. Charlie Trafford, a former Cavalry FC player who recently retired from professional soccer, has witnessed that shift firsthand.

“It is incredible,” he says. “I believe so strongly in the value of sport and in the life lessons, growth and opportunities it creates for young people. Having both the men’s and women’s professional game visible in Calgary gives kids something real to look up to, and it helps drive the infrastructure needed to keep more kids in the sport.”

“Growing up, I never saw soccer jerseys being worn around Calgary, and now you see them everywhere,” he notes. “We used to practice on wooden school gym floors, and now the sport is becoming part of the identity of the city.”

Building a Culture Through Cavalry FC

Since launching in 2019, Cavalry FC has established itself as one of the Canadian Premier League’s most consistent and competitive clubs. A championship in 2024 reinforced the foundation the organization has been building from the outset.

“The foundation of Cavalry FC’s success has been two things: people and place,” says Mason Trafford.

The club’s origins at Spruce Meadows provided a strong starting point, supported by experienced leadership and a clear standard of excellence.

“What makes the Cavalry experience unique is the combination of elite professional soccer and the unmatched beauty and prestige of Spruce Meadows,” he explains. “There really isn’t another sports experience in the city quite like it.”

“That experience continues to resonate with fans. For first timers, the reaction is almost always the same: ‘We had no idea,’” he says.

“Our growth has really happened one person at a time, one fan at a time,” he adds.

“As a club, we believe we have a responsibility to give back to the community that supports us,” he notes, pointing to initiatives such as Soccer in Schools with the Calgary Minor Soccer Association.

Calgary Wild FC and the Power of Representation

Calgary Wild FC introduces a different kind of momentum, rooted in representation and opportunity.

“The gap was a big one that is now a little smaller but still a gap we have to work on,” says Zumwalt. “That gap involves role models, young women playing true professional sport and a very high level, inspiring the next generation to go for it knowing they too have a right to be on the pitch, field, ice or court.”

“Without first those role models, it’s challenging for young girls to dream, to believe, to know they can be out there,” she points out.

“We’ve always said it’s about more than soccer, more than sport, it’s about elevating a generation of young women as leaders on and off the pitch,” she explains.

“At the end of the first game when I looked up into the stands and saw the looks on their faces it was breathtaking,” she recalls. “It was bigger than I could imagine, I knew many of them saw themselves on that pitch in the future.”

“The reality is you need to first see it to believe it, so you can strive to be it,” she adds.

The World Cup Catalyst

All of this growth is unfolding at a pivotal moment. Canada’s role as a co-host of the 2026 FIFA World Cup is expected to accelerate momentum across every level of the sport.

“Without a doubt, it is going to grow the game in a major way,” says Charlie Trafford. “When people feel the energy and passion of the World Cup – the biggest sporting event on the planet – it inspires them.”

“It will bring new fans into the game, encourage more kids to play and raise the profile of soccer across cities like Calgary,” he adds.

“The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be a major catalyst for soccer in Canada,” Mason Trafford explains.

“We know it will accelerate interest in the game for girls and boys as it is arguably the biggest sporting event globally,” Zumwalt notes.

A Growing Soccer Economy

As the sport expands, so does the ecosystem around it.

“A true soccer economy is being built in real time,” says Mason Trafford.

“It’s an incredible time to be a young player in Calgary who loves soccer and dreams of playing professionally,” he adds.

Looking Ahead

The long-term outlook for soccer in Calgary is both ambitious and grounded in what has already been built.

“Calgary can establish itself as one of the leading soccer cities in Canada,” Mason Trafford says.

“Crowds of more than 10,000 that adore our team. Strong local corporate sponsors. Core of homegrown talent,” Zumwalt says, outlining the club’s long-term vision.

At the centre of both perspectives is a shared belief in the power of sport to shape individuals and communities.

A Defining Moment for Calgary

Calgary now has the pieces in place. Two professional clubs. A growing fan base. Expanding infrastructure. A global event on the horizon.

“It feels like we are truly putting ourselves on the map as a soccer nation,” says Charlie Trafford.

With momentum building across every level of the game, Calgary is no longer on the outside looking in. It is contributing to the future of soccer in Canada and shaping a culture that reflects the city itself: diverse, ambitious and ready for what comes next.