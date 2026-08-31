Celebrating Calgary’s small business community.

Small businesses are at the heart of Calgary’s economy, creating jobs, strengthening communities and driving innovation. From October 19 to 23, the Calgary Chamber of Commerce will celebrate those contributions during Small Business Week, one of the Chamber’s signature annual initiatives.

The week brings entrepreneurs together through networking events, educational programming and business resources designed to help them connect, learn and grow. It concludes with the Calgary Small Business Awards Gala at the Hyatt Regency Calgary, recognizing businesses and entrepreneurs for innovation, leadership, community contribution and business success.

“More than anything, Small Business Week is about ensuring these business leaders feel seen, supported and celebrated for the impact they have on our city,” says Melanie McDonald, vice-president of strategic initiatives, partnerships and engagement at the Calgary Chamber of Commerce.

“Small Business Week is an opportunity to celebrate the entrepreneurs and business owners who take risks, create opportunities and contribute so much to our city’s success,” she says.

Adrenalin Source for Sports: Building success through community

When Brian Keeler and business partner Andrew Tavender purchased Adrenalin Source for Sports in 2021, they weren’t looking to reinvent the business. They wanted to build on a reputation that had already made the Calgary retailer one of Canada’s leading hockey specialty stores.

“It was a bit of a risky move, still somewhat in the middle of COVID, but in the end it was a great decision,” Keeler says.

Keeler brought more than two decades of sporting goods experience to the business, beginning with Adidas in 1996 before moving into the hockey industry with CCM. During that time, he first met Adrenalin founder John Kobar and watched the business grow into one of the country’s premier hockey retailers.

“I watched Adrenalin quickly grow into one of the best hockey specialty stores in the country,” he says.

Recognizing the value of Kobar’s experience, Keeler and Tavender retained him for two years following the acquisition to help guide the transition.

Rather than changing the formula, the new ownership team focused on strengthening customer relationships and investing in Calgary’s grassroots sports community. Adrenalin became Hockey Calgary’s official retail partner and title sponsor of the Adrenalin City Championships while expanding partnerships with local hockey associations, WinSport and KidSport Calgary.

“Focusing on the customer experience at retail, over-investing in key marketing initiatives and then doubling down on grassroots relationships has been our secret sauce to finding continual success,” Keeler says.

That strategy has fuelled significant growth. Since 2021, Adrenalin has opened a full-service retail location at Northland Mall and a pro shop at Flames Community Arena, expanding its reach while maintaining the personalized service that distinguishes specialty retail.

Despite the growth of online shopping, Keeler believes expertise remains one of the company’s greatest strengths.

“We made it a mission for our staff to never let a customer leave the store without trying to find what they need,” he says.

For Keeler, however, the company’s proudest achievement isn’t measured by new locations or sales growth.

Over the past five years, Adrenalin has employed hundreds of young people, many working their first jobs while balancing school and sports. Several current store managers started as part-time employees before advancing into leadership roles.

“This is the stuff I am most proud of,” Keeler says. “We have amazing staff who all take ownership of the business and genuinely care.”

“Being a small business owner means wearing many hats, taking risks and investing in your community’s future every day,” Keeler says. “It’s about turning an idea or passion into something tangible that creates jobs, solves problems and builds trust with people.”

Chinook Glass: Carrying a family legacy forward

For Poppy Nissen, Chinook Glass & Screen Ltd. is more than a family business. It’s a legacy built on hard work, perseverance and a commitment to serving Calgary for nearly six decades.

Founded in 1967 by Nissen’s grandparents, Villy and Thea Nissen, the company began in their garage after they immigrated to Canada from Denmark in search of new opportunities. As Calgary experienced a period of rapid growth, Villy Nissen saw an opportunity to provide dependable glass and screen services to homeowners and businesses across the city.

“The story of Chinook Glass & Screen Ltd. is deeply personal to me,” Poppy says. “I grew up watching that dedication, and taking over the company in 2018 was an absolute honour to keep that flame burning.”

The company’s name was inspired by an original plan to open near Chinook Mall. Although that lease ultimately fell through and the business moved to northwest Calgary, the opening of its second location this year, just minutes from Chinook Mall on Burbank Road SE, brings the family business full circle nearly 60 years later.

“As Calgary has grown southward, we realized we needed to grow with it to better serve our customers,” says Poppy. “The right time came down to preparation, having the right team in place and having the courage to make a long-term investment in our future.”

The expansion also made it more convenient for customers in Calgary’s southern communities to access the company’s residential and commercial glass services.

“Operating the original location for decades taught us that efficiency, space optimization and customer convenience are everything,” she says.

Those lessons shaped a facility designed to streamline operations while expanding the company’s ability to serve residential and commercial customers.

The company’s growth has not come without challenges. Poppy stepped into the leadership role in 2018, overseeing a multi-generational transition before navigating supply chain disruptions and changing economic conditions.

“We stayed grounded, communicated openly with our clients and adapted our inventory strategies to make sure we never compromised on quality or lead times,” she says.

Although opening a second location represents a significant milestone, Poppy says she’s equally proud of the people behind the business.

“Being a small business owner means responsibility, community and passion. Small businesses are the literal heartbeat of Calgary. We create local jobs, support community initiatives and build personal relationships that large corporations simply can’t replicate,” she says.

Fresh Brand Gear: Building brands by building relationships

Fresh Brand Gear didn’t begin with a business plan. It began with two neighbours sharing business ideas over a beer after putting their children to bed.

Co-owners Patrick Law and Sergio Garofalo had both built careers in other industries. Law had owned restaurants before becoming a real estate agent, while Garofalo worked as a paramedic. Neither had experience in the apparel industry, but both shared a passion for entrepreneurship.

“We’d text each other to meet on the stoop with a beer and brainstorm business ideas,” says Law. “We simply wanted to build something of our own.”

Inspired by the rising cost of team apparel for their children’s sports teams, the pair purchased a small vinyl cutter and heat press, teaching themselves design, printing and production through online tutorials, practice and a willingness to learn.

“We never set out to become the biggest apparel company,” he adds. “We simply wanted to become a business that people trusted to call.”

That philosophy has helped Fresh Brand Gear grow from a home-based startup into a full-service provider of custom apparel, promotional products and online company stores serving businesses, schools, sports organizations and community groups throughout Calgary.

Rather than selling apparel and promotional products alone, Law says the company focuses on helping customers strengthen their brands.

“We don’t simply take orders,” says Law. “We take the time to understand our clients’ goals, offer ideas they may not have considered and make sure the final product represents their brand exactly the way they envisioned it.”

After landing its first major contract during the pandemic, Fresh Brand Gear invested in an integrated online company store platform, allowing businesses, schools and community organizations to sell branded merchandise without managing orders, payments or distribution themselves.

Rapid growth brought its own challenges. For six consecutive years, the company expanded while working to maintain the same level of customer service, production quality and turnaround times.

“We knew we had to continue improving,” says Law. “Today, we’ve built an outstanding team with dedicated people in every department. We’re no longer reacting to growth – we’re planning for it.”

Looking back, Law says the company’s greatest accomplishment isn’t measured by sales or production volume.

“I’m most proud that we’ve built a business that people genuinely enjoy being part of,” he says. “Our staff enjoy coming to work, our customers trust us, and Sergio and I still look around the shop and can’t believe what grew from a small craft-store printer and a simple idea.”

Fresh Brand Gear is now receiving inquiries from businesses across Canada, with plans to expand nationally while keeping Calgary as its home base.

“Fresh Brand Gear isn’t just in the apparel business,” says Law. “We’re in the relationship business.”