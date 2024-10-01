2024 Leaders Awards

Calgary is a city known for many great things. A strong energy industry; Western heritage and culture, exemplified by the Stampede and welcoming hospitality; the proximity to the Rocky Mountains and countless outdoor pursuits; our professional sports teams with dedicated fans; and a safe, friendly and affordable place to raise a family.

When it comes to business, Calgary’s reputation is similarly stellar. In addition to the foundational oil and gas industry, several other industries – tech, real estate, transportation, hospitality, agriculture, to name a few – contribute to the prosperity of our city. These industries have grown and transformed over time, adapting to the changing economic, demographic and political landscapes of our city, employing Calgarians, giving back to the community and moving us all forward.

Of course these industries, and the businesses in them, have leaders, and it’s those individuals we aim to celebrate at our 16th annual Leaders Awards Gala, which will take place on Thursday, October 24 at the new BMO Centre. Approximately 800 attendees are expected.

“Leadership can be infectious,” says Trevor Winkler, regional managing partner at MNP. Winkler, together with Tasneem Rahim, VP external at Bow Valley College and Tyler Malden, managing director, Diversified Industries & Energy Services at ATB Business Banking, were this year’s judges, tasked with sorting through the numerous applications for this year’s awards. They narrowed it down to the final 20 winners.

“Sharing these stories and celebrating leadership will most certainly have an impact on others in our business community, and will one day help to inspire and encourage other business leaders to take chances, be bold and be community minded,” Winkler continues.

The judges looked at specific criteria when deciding on the winners: the leaders’ involvement in the success of the business, the financial metrics of the business and the contribution to community. “Characteristics that stand out are creativity, imagination and a commitment to community,” says Rahim. “For the most part, most leaders were very committed to making our community stronger, healthier and more vibrant through their business and philanthropic initiatives.”

Adaptability is another standout quality. “The leaders this year have shown remarkable resilience and a keen understanding of their markets,” Malden notes. “What stands out the most is the way these leaders have turned challenges into opportunities. They have not only sustained their businesses, but have also managed to grow or launch new initiatives that benefit both their companies and the community.”

“Each leader had a resilient spirit but also recognized that their employees were significant contributors to their business being successful,” Rahim adds.

Winkler agrees: “Their accomplishments are not achieved on their own – they all consider themselves to be part of a team and that credit is deflected to the people they work with.”

Indeed, the Leaders are the embodiment of what this city is all about. “Calgary is a beacon for exceptional entrepreneurship,” says Allison Grafton, this year’s Legacy Leadership Award Winner. “It’s a place where anything’s possible. It’s a city full of survivors and optimism, and that combination is magical. It’s a hub of innovation. One of the best places for entrepreneurs to learn, grow and thrive.”

To Malden, what sets Calgary apart is a strong sense of community and collaboration: “Businesses here often work together, fostering an environment where partnerships and shared successes are common. The business community is highly adaptive, with leaders who are quick to respond to market shifts. This adaptability, combined with a strong talent pool and supportive ecosystem makes Calgary an exciting place for both established businesses and new ventures.”

Grafton echoes Malden’s views: “Calgary is robust. It’s diverse. It has strong industries, an educated workforce and lots of skill. It’s a magnificent city with an excellent quality of life. Calgary’s special, and I’m grateful that it’s where I come from.”

Business in Calgary magazine, and publishers Pat Ottmann and Tim Ottmann, would like to thank the amazing businesses that stepped up to sponsor this year’s Leaders Awards: ServPro; Wood Automotive; Bow Valley College; ATB; Universities Calgary Properties Group (UCPG); MNP; Notified; and Alberta Blue Cross.

The October 24 Gala will include a VIP reception for the Leaders and event partners, followed by a meal, speakers and the awards presentations.

For more information about this year’s Leaders Awards, or to purchase tickets to the Gala, go to businessincalgary.com/leaders/.