2025 Leaders Awards.         

Why do we celebrate great business leaders?

Though they may seem self-evident, the reasons are many: to inspire future generations of entrepreneurs and leaders; to foster a culture of excellence and a sense of pride in our local business community; to highlight the significant role businesses play not only as economic drivers but as pillars of the community; to encourage more businesses to follow suit and prioritize community involvement and ethical practices; and finally, to shine a spotlight on Calgary’s dynamic and resilient economy, attracting new talent, investment and businesses.

We honour those individuals whose hard work, dedication and grit have a material impact on their businesses and communities. We honour them because they deserve it.

Thus is the purpose of the 17th annual Leaders Awards Gala, which will take place on Thursday, October 30 at the BMO Centre. Approximately 900 guests will be in attendance to watch 20 exceptional business leaders be honoured.

“The majority of leaders are fairly humble and hesitant to share their stories,” says Trevor Winkler, regional managing partner at MNP. Winkler is one of three judges tasked with choosing this year’s Leaders. “Recognizing that their story may influence the next generation of leaders is important as it will encourage others to take chances, make mistakes and learn from them, and to understand and make an impact in the communities that we live, work and play.”

Winkler, along with Bart Chudleigh, dean, Chiu School of Business & Technology at Bow Valley College, and Tyler Malden, managing director, Diversified Industries & Energy Services, ATB Business Banking, looked at specific criteria when making their determinations, including leadership, involvement and strategy, financial metrics, community and industry.

“I looked for leaders who demonstrated vision, integrity and courage,” Malden explains. “This includes their ability to inspire their teams, their commitment to ethical practices, and their willingness to make bold, strategic decisions.”

Chudleigh adds: “In selecting this year’s Leaders, we used a comprehensive rubric that went well beyond measuring individual success. We looked at achievements within their own organizations, but we also placed strong emphasis on how actively they contribute to their industries and to the broader business community.”

Perseverance is common characteristic of the Leaders. “For all these winners, the path to their success as leaders did not come easy,” Winkler notes. “Each leader had to overcome several challenges that they were able to turn into opportunities to not only make their businesses better, but also the teams around them.”

Malden agrees that one of the most prominent accomplishments of this year’s nominees is their ability to successfully diversify and innovate. “We’ve seen businesses pivot into new markets, embrace new technologies and develop creative solutions to long-standing problems.”

“What truly stands out about this year’s Leaders is the spirit of transformation they embody,” Chudleigh continues. “Each of them has either started, grown or reimagined their businesses in ways that go beyond personal success.”

Business in Calgary magazine, and publishers Pat Ottmann and Tim Ottmann, would like to thank the amazing businesses that stepped up to sponsor this year’s Leaders Awards: MNP, Servpro, ATB, Wood Automotive Group, Bow Valley College, Notified, Hearing Loss Clinic, Alberta Blue Cross, and Sam Corea RE/MAX House of Real Estate. We could not present these awards without you.

The October 30 Gala will include a VIP reception for the Leaders and event partners, followed by a meal, speakers and the awards presentations.

For more information about this year’s Leaders Awards, or to purchase tickets to the Gala, go to https://businessincalgary.com/leaders/.