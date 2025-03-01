CIWB Lifetime Achievement Award Winner Hilary Foulkes.

Some people have a fairly straightforward career trajectory. A path laid out in clear and defined steps, leading to a desired destination (and the gravitas associated with it). To achieve the goal requires mainly to stay on course.

For others, the career path is muddied, sometimes even derailed, and anything but certain and straightforward. Complicated by the many facets of life – which pose obstacles, forks and dead-ends in the road – for some individuals, the journey is an adventure.

Hilary Foulkes’s 45-year (and counting) career path – from young geologist working in the Canadian bush to independent director who mentors countless individuals – had both ups and downs and was, at times, seemingly random. Importantly, from each down, Foulkes was able to rise back up.

“Many people’s careers go up and to the right,” Foulkes reflects from her home in Calgary. “But that’s never been the case with me. I had time off for babies. I had to take a few years off work when I was sick. I had a little bit of a rough and public exit from Penn West. But the amazing thing is each event became a catalyst for the next part of my career.”

As this year’s Calgary Influential Women in Business Lifetime Achievement Award winner, presented by Axis Connects, Foulkes also acknowledges that sometimes, things just happen. “I think about my life and it’s very unplanned,” she notes. “There were lots of fantastic things that happened through serendipity.

Born in Montreal to parents who had immigrated to Canada after the Second World War, Foulkes was the second eldest of four children. The war stories recounted by her parents, and their experience moving away far from home, was foundational to Foulkes, who still reflects on the sacrifices they made.

“My parents were both extremely well educated,” she says. “My mother had a university degree which, for a woman born in 1928, was rare. My father was an electrical engineer. They both came to Canada to help open up the nation.”

Foulkes’s father worked on some major infrastructure projects in postwar Canada during the 1950s, including the Wabamun power plant, and the hydroelectric projects at Lake Minnewanka and the Spray Lakes reservoirs.

The family’s youngest daughter had cognitive disabilities, a fact which would shape their foundation. “We learned that despite limitations, you can do more than you ever imagined through collaboration, effort and friendship,” Foulkes notes.

After high school, Foulkes attended the University of Waterloo for a degree in geology. “Science had always been something that interested me, I think my father’s influence was very strong,” she surmises. “Waterloo was a great university. It was the mid-1970s and booming. We had some of the best professors in the country teaching geoscience and environmental sciences at that time.”

She graduated in 1979 and set out to find a job. “I had a lot of false starts,” she recalls. “A lot of opportunities for work which turned out to be dead ends because they weren’t hiring women [the name Hilary was, more than once, mistook for a man’s name].”

And then an opportunity arose with Gulf Minerals: “I had met the people that were hiring at an Octoberfest Party, while having some beers. They had been contemplating some diversity in the northern mining camps. It was a very new idea, and maybe it was because we met over beers that made them think I could manage it!”

Barely 22 years old, Foulkes snapped up the opportunity. “I had no illusions about staying in the field my entire career, but there was something, perhaps learned from my dad, about actually being out where the science happens. I don’t know if I thought it through that much, to be quite honest, and it wasn’t until I arrived that I realized what I got myself into!”

She recalls unnerving silence – not even the hum of a furnace – and met some characters, including a man whose ear had been bitten off in a barroom fight, and a Dutch fellow who introduced her to Canadian author Margaret Lawrence: “It was a really interesting group of people and an important part of my career, to see hard rock mining. I loved the environment and being outdoors.”

While home in Montreal, she applied to a job ad posted in the Montreal Gazette for a geologist with BP in Calgary. “I came out here for an interview and they put me up at the Westin,” she recalls. “I thought I’d died and gone to heaven! I’d just come out of working in the bush for a year.”

Foulkes got the job and worked as a geologist at BP for two years: “I had come from mining, so had to learn all the differences and similarities between the hard rock and soft rock (oil and gas) side of the business. It was a fantastic experience because they allowed me to go onto well sites. I worked on a number of rigs. I would show up in my truck with my microscope and my sewing machine!” (Foulkes would spend her downtime sewing, a hobby she still enjoys today.)

After taking some time off for the births of her three daughters, she started consulting with Gulf Canada. Eventually her position morphed into full-time. She remained at Gulf Canada for 14 years working as a geologist on very technical work.

“I realized I had been totally focused on the subsurface, so I wanted to become exposed to what was above the ground,” she explains. “All the infrastructure, water handling, separation. It was quite an epiphany for me to realize how much more there was than just the geology. I started to look at marketing, financing, the portfolio, profitability. It was my first exposure to the multidisciplinary aspect of the industry.”

During this natural progression at Gulf, Foulkes became involved with the sale of a large asset. As liaison between the investment bankers at Waterous and Gulf Canada, her job was to articulate the nature of the asset to potential buyers. “I had a knack for it,” she recalls, “and Waterous (now Scotiabank) ended up offering me a job.”

She worked as a managing director at the investment bank from 2000 to 2008, when she was offered a job at Penn West to manage its portfolio. “It was a business development role,” she explains. “In 2008 the financial crisis hit, and oil went from $130 in January to $30 by December. The company had significant debt so I had to look at the asset base and determine what assets we should sell and what we should develop with the help of partners.”

This led Foulkes to work in China with the China Investment Company and in Japan with Mitsubishi Corporation: “It was a fantastic time to be an architect of those deals and work with an amazing team on both sides.”

Her departure from Penn West in 2012 set Foulkes on a new path of corporate governance. She joined the boards of Modern Resources Inc. in 2012 and Enerplus Corporation in 2013, the latter of which she was board chair until 2024.

At the same time, she was asked to start up a Calgary branch of Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. Securities (a well-known global energy advisory firm – now TPH). “2014 was another huge downturn year for the oil and gas industry,” Foulkes notes. “But also the perfect time to start to build the foundations of a company. It took a couple of years to bring on the right people and build the practice. It’s been extremely successful.”

When Enerplus sold in 2024, Foulkes was appointed to the board of its successor, Chord Energy. She also serves on Pine Cliff Energy’s board.

Foulkes gives her time to many charitable endeavours. In particular, she has been a board member of Let’s Talk Science, a national charity that helps teachers with science programming in their classrooms, since 2012.

“Ultimately our hope is that more Canadian youth will stay in science,” she offers. “We provide interesting science curriculum materials to teachers free of charge. We’re very active in disenfranchised communities.”

She’s also a member and speaker with Board Ready Women: “The bulk of my working career is behind me, and I now spend a significant amount of time just having conversations. With both men and women whose careers are in progress. The mentorship piece is a really big part of the puzzle for me now.”

Her focus is on individuals in the middle of organizations who might be struggling with leadership: “I feel that’s where there’s a little bit of a break in the pipeline, so to speak. If we can’t get women through these mid layers, getting them into leadership positions and boards is even more challenging.”

Foulkes mentors no less than 25 female industry professionals on a regular basis, in addition to a ton of ad hoc mentorship.

“The first part of my career was education,” she reflects. “The second part was about financial security. This last third, which I am well into, is about service. It’s about giving back and influencing as positively as I can. Not just for business outcomes, but because I believe that if people have great opportunities in organizations, they are not only successful in those organizations but also in their homes and communities.”

Awards programs like CIWB are important, she believes, because they provide exposure. “When I started at Penn West, we had virtually no female managers,” she points out. “By the time I left there were about 30. I didn’t hire them, to be clear, but somehow the influence of women in the company allowed people the latitude to hire and attracted more women. Axis Connects does a lot to highlight diversity so we can start to recognize that amazing things are done by people different from us.”

Things have improved a lot, Foulkes notes, over the course of her career. “When I came to Calgary and went out to the rigs, there were centrefolds and pinup girls everywhere, sexism was alive and well,” she recalls. “Women weren’t allowed in the Petroleum Club. We’ve shown great progress in terms of sophistication of thinking in the industry.”

That’s true across the board, she continues, in terms of technology, markets, governance, environmental performance and people.

“The challenge going forward is to recruit young people at the top of the class,” she cautions. “We need to get the message out that this is a great industry, where science and society work hand in hand.”

Her advice to a younger generation? “Have a strategy for yourself. What do you want out of this life and how does your career support that? Think about what it is that you aspire to and why. But have some realism too: sometimes we need to take a job because we need the money, it isn’t all perfect choices.”

Having made it through her not-so-straight career path, Foulkes now has more time for staying active, cooking, sewing, reading, gardening, playing the piano and spending time with her beloved family.

“I feel fortunate for a rewarding career in this great city, making lifelong friends along the way and hope to be a positive influence for years to come,” she closes.

Foulkes will receive her award at the CIWB Gala Awards ceremony on April 16, 2025 at the TELUS Convention Centre.

By Erlynn Gococo



The Calgary Influential Women in Business (CIWB) Awards has become one of the city’s most anticipated events – honouring six exceptional leaders whose commitment to advancing diverse leadership is reshaping Calgary’s business landscape. Hosted by Axis Connects, a local organization dedicated to increasing women’s economic participation and driving workplace inclusion, the CIWB Awards is more than a celebration – it’s a catalyst for change.

This year’s event, taking place on April 16, 2025 at the TELUS Convention Centre, will shine a spotlight on honourees from diverse industries and backgrounds. Each of them has made a profound impact – creating opportunities, championing inclusivity and sparking meaningful change in their communities. Their stories inspire us all to push boundaries, embrace diversity and lead with purpose.

Shelley Powell

Large Enterprise



Shelley Powell’s remarkable 30-year career began at Suncor’s Sarnia refinery, where she started as a process operator with just a flashlight and a pipe wrench in hand. Her journey has spanned upstream and downstream operations in onshore and offshore production, with roles across the U.S. and Canada. Now senior vice president, Operational Improvement and Support Services at Suncor, Powell’s career exemplifies resilience, adaptability, and the power of embracing challenges to drive personal and professional growth.

“I am incredibly honoured to be recognized with this award,” Powell shares. “More than anything, I hope that young women see what I have achieved and feel inspired to do the same – and hopefully, even more. Awards like this are important because they normalize women’s achievements, celebrate progress and remind us to cheer each other on, creating supportive environments where everyone can thrive.”

Drawing from her extensive leadership experience, Powell inspires others to push boundaries and pursue meaningful growth at every stage of their careers. “Refuse to let others place limits on you. Pursue things that scare you, challenge you and help you grow. Most importantly, always stay true to yourself and prioritize self-care. You’re doing awesome – keep going!”

Powell’s story is a reminder that success is not just about reaching milestones but about lifting others along the way.

Allison Grafton

Small/Medium Enterprise

Allison Grafton, president of Rockwood Custom Homes, is deeply honoured to receive a 2025 CIWB Award. “This recognition is a testament to what we can achieve when passion meets purpose for the betterment of our community. It strengthens my dedication to my team, our clients and the industry, motivating me to keep pushing limits and striving for excellence. Calgary is a city of true entrepreneurial spirit, where dreams can become reality. I’m grateful to be among such exceptional entrepreneurs.”

For women in leadership, Grafton emphasizes boldness and integrity: “Be bold and lead with integrity, stay true to yourself and your values. Educate yourself, make major connections, maintain optimism and honesty. You need to trust your gut, but you also can’t be afraid to fail – this can hold you back from experiencing something new and from succeeding. Don’t fear failure, and don’t fear challenge. Stay principled, stay focused and expect strong work ethic and integrity in others. Make a change when you don’t see it. Expect the unexpected and that the unexpected is not to be feared.”

Reflecting on her career, Grafton credits the remarkable people around her. “I’ve been fortunate to be surrounded by exceptional individuals – trusted advisors, mentors, family, friends and peers. Their guidance, feedback and support have been invaluable. Rockwood was founded on core values: honesty, transparency, hard work, courage and integrity. Integrity grounds me, guiding every decision with conviction. I trust my instincts, evaluate risks and take decisive action.”

Grafton is passionately committed to mentorship and personal development. She actively supports fellow entrepreneurs, offering guidance and fostering growth. “Mentorship is a reciprocal relationship – I learn as much as I share.” This dedication not only enriches her professional journey but also strengthens the broader business community, creating a culture of support and continuous learning.

Alison Jackson

Professional Services

Being recognized for a CIWB award reaffirms Alison Jackson’s belief that leadership in alignment with personal values and in service to others can be effective. “I’ve always wanted to make a difference – for my clients, my colleagues and my community. This award tells me that I have done that and gives me inspiration to do more.”

As managing partner at EY, Jackson remains focused on helping other women achieve their true potential. During the pandemic, she worked with the Calgary Chapter of the International Women’s Forum to highlight the disproportionate impact on women in the Canadian workforce and she regularly acts as a coach and mentor for other professional women in Calgary and beyond.

When asked about advice for women in leadership, Jackson emphasizes the importance of courage and authenticity. “To be exceptional, you need to be willing to be the exception. It takes commitment to deviate from well-worn ways, but it also creates new paths for others to follow.” She also stresses the critical role of advancing diversity: “Inclusion is about getting the best that people can offer. Every leader should use their experience, position, relationships and voice to create an environment where everyone can thrive and address bad behaviours that can put that environment at risk.”

Reflecting on her journey, Jackson attributes her success to a combination of strong values, a relentless work ethic and a focus on uplifting others. “Persistence and perseverance, along with consistently helping others achieve their potential, have been key components of my leadership journey. If I know what people around me need to be successful, I’ll be successful too.”

She credits her family, colleagues and the many inspiring women she has encountered throughout her career for shaping her path. This award not only honours her accomplishments but also fuels her continued commitment to leadership and impact.

Sue Tomney

Social Enterprise

For the last 14 years, Sue Tomney has held the role of CEO of YW Calgary, an organization dedicated to providing critical support services for women and families in need. Under her leadership, YW Calgary has grown into a strong and sustainable social enterprise that balances financial stability with social impact. In addition to helping raise $53M in capital fundraising, including $10M from the largest philanthropic donation in YW’s 113-year history, Sue is a passionate advocate for advancing diversity, inclusion and social change through a business lens.

“It is truly flattering to win the 2025 CIWB Social Enterprise Award, especially when I consider the remarkable leaders who have come before me. This recognition means a lot because it acknowledges the complexities of running a social enterprise. We are a business that provides critical social programs and housing, and it is vital that we operate efficiently while maintaining a balanced budget, strong governance and sustainable growth. This award highlights the importance of running our organization like a business, so we can continue to serve women and families no matter the external challenges we face.”

Tomney advises other women in leadership roles to prioritize integrity, curiosity and humility. “Professional excellence must be part of your DNA. By being authentic and true to yourself, you not only foster a culture of diversity but also demonstrate that you value the uniqueness of others. Surround yourself with diverse individuals who bring different perspectives and experiences and create space for their voices to be heard. Leadership is about empowering others to step into their full potential, just as I was given the chance to grow by those who took a chance on me throughout my career.”

David Smith

Male Champion

David Smith is currently an independent director and former founder, CEO, COO and CFO of Keyera Corp.

Throughout his career, he has been dedicated to fostering diversity, equity and inclusion, serving on the advisory board of McKinsey’s Advancing Women Executives program and supporting the development of Keyera’s DEI program. This initiative led to 50 per cent female representation on Keyera’s senior executive team and has helped create a more inclusive workplace for women, especially through enhanced maternity leave benefits that he believes ensures high retention and continued career progression for women returning to work.

Smith is widely regarded as an active and vocal advocate for women in business. “I am honoured and surprised to be recognized for the 2025 Male Champion Award. It’s an honour because I have immense respect for Axis Connects, the judges and the past award winners in all categories. It’s a bit of a surprise because I’ve never really considered myself a ‘champion’ for women in business; I’ve simply tried to be helpful coaching, advocating and removing roadblocks for women to help them reach their full potential.”

Smith’s advice to others in leadership positions is clear: “Look and listen. We all have biases, and it’s easy to assume others see the world the same way we do. We need to ask questions, challenge our biases, and try to see the world from others’ perspectives. Building diverse teams makes us all stronger. I’ve been fortunate to learn from my three daughters and my spouse, who are all in professional careers. They’ve helped me understand the world from their perspectives and kept me humble.”