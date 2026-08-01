Farewell to the ’Dome.

There are few places in professional sports that transcend being simply a venue. The iconic Scotiabank Saddledome is one of them.

For more than four decades, it has been the heartbeat of Calgary; a place where generations of families have celebrated victories, weathered heartbreak and created memories that have become part of our city’s identity.

As we prepare for Flames’ final campaign in the ’Dome, we have an extraordinary opportunity to celebrate everything this special building has meant to our community.

The upcoming ’Dome Farewell Season isn’t simply about saying goodbye to a building. It’s about recognizing the people who gave it life and saying thank-you to them.

Every fan has a Saddledome story, and they are all important.

It may be witnessing the 1989 Stanley Cup championship, attending a first Flames game with family or friends, celebrating playoff runs, or experiencing unforgettable concerts and events.

Those moments belong not only to the Flames, but to an entire city.

When the puck drops in September, our goal is to create opportunities for fans to relive those memories while making new ones. Through special game-night experiences, alumni celebrations, fan storytelling, community initiatives and unique commemorative events, we’ll honour the history that has unfolded beneath the ’Dome’s unmistakable roof.

Great organizations understand that brands are built through emotional connection. The ’Dome has created that connection for decades. As we prepare to transition into Scotia Place, celebrating that legacy strengthens our relationship with fans and partners while generating excitement for the future.

The ’Dome Farewell Season campaign also reflects something uniquely Calgarian. Our city embraces change while respecting tradition. Calgary has continually evolved, and the next chapter for the Flames will represent another milestone in our growth as a major North American sports and entertainment destination.

Scotia Place will provide incredible opportunities, for fans, for artists, for community programming and for economic development. But before we turn that page, it’s important to acknowledge the chapter that made everything possible.

We want every fan to feel part of this journey. Whether you’ve attended hundreds of games or are bringing your family to the ’Dome for the very first time, this season offers a chance to become part of history. Every cheer, every anthem, every goal celebration and every standing ovation will carry special meaning.

Together, we’ll celebrate where we’ve been while looking forward to where we’re going. That is a story we look forward to writing together. So, make sure you come down to give the grand ol’ building your own personal sendoff.

Go, Flames, Go!