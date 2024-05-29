2023 BILDCR Awards Gala Showcases the Creativity and Innovation of the Building and Development Industry in Calgary and the Region

From premier renovations to breathtaking multi-family homes, BILDCR members continue to push the agenda with what is possible in-home building in the Calgary region. According to the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation’s starts and completion data, 2023 was the third consecutive year in the Calgary region where the industry achieved record housing starts and completions and, after another record month recorded in March, 2024 is shaping up to be another record year. This is a testament to BILD members’ ability to deliver fantastic product options across the housing continuum. In the dynamic landscape of building and development, recognizing excellence is paramount. The BILD Calgary Region Awards are a beacon, illuminating the achievements and innovations within the realm of building and development in one of Canada’s most vibrant regions. This year, there were over 60 awards offered across a variety of categories that cover all aspects of the home building industry including the coveted BILDCR Grand Awards for the single- and multi-family builders of the year as well as the renovator and supplier of the year.

It is essential to recognize the vital role of suppliers, developers, service professionals, trades and all others that are part of the puzzle when building homes. Many don’t realize the number of parties that play a part in home building, and it is important to acknowledge this group.

“It’s truly remarkable to witness the capabilities of our members, and each year, as we review the entries, the progress is simply remarkable,” says Brian Hahn, CEO of BILDCR. “The continual integration of fresh creative elements and technological innovations within the industry has empowered our members to augment their capabilities, providing a diverse array of housing options for anyone looking to make the Calgary region their home.”

The BILDCR Awards have a rich tradition with a history spanning over 30 years celebrating industry innovation. This year, the awards brought in over 700 entries from our association members. Each year, the award program is reviewed by an awards committee made up of volunteer individuals who work with BILDCR member organizations that include builders, developers, renovators and trades. This committee reviews everything from criteria, price bands and rules to ensure the competition remains current and, more importantly, fair.

The program takes place in three phases: review, entry and judging phases. The review takes place in the summer following the previous gala event with the entry period opening in October after the committee meets to review, adjust and approve the competition details and criteria. Once the submission period closes in the new year, the judging period begins. The panel of judges includes volunteer judges from industry, as well as a set of third-party judges who have experience in marketing, real estate and communications who have no current affiliation with industry. This ensures the competition remains unbiased. Once the judging period concludes, BILDCR works with an auditing company to ensure the scores awarded are valid and accurate without any discrepancies.

BILDCR would like to congratulate all the winners and finalists for their amazing work this year. We would also like to thank all of our sponsors for making the awards possible through their support. This year we would like to extend a special thanks to Excel Homes as the Platinum sponsor of the awards gala.

The BILDCR 2023 awards are the year’s pinnacle achievement for our members and those who emerge as winners rightly feel a sense of pride for the acknowledgment of their achievements by both their peers and the wider public. BILDCR would like to highlight our 2023 Grand awards winners.

Your grand award winners for the 2023 BILDCR Awards are:

Single Family Large Volume Builder of the Year: Jayman BUILT

Multi-Family Large Volume Builder of the Year: Logel Homes

Single Family Small Volume Builder of the Year: Dream Ridge Homes

Multi-Family Small Volume Builder of the Year: Renova Homes & Renovations

Renovator of the Year: Crafted Edge Homes

Supplier of the Year: Marsh Canada

To find more information on the complete list of winners and finalists of the 2023 BILDCR Awards, visit BILDCR.com.