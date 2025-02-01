Mental Health at Work: Shaping the Future for Companies in Canada

The rise in mental health concerns is not just shaping Canadians’ homes, but also transforming our workplaces. With 1 in 5 Canadians experiencing a mental health illness in any given year, and 44% of workers indicating they have had mental health concerns, incorporating mental health best practices in the workplace has shifted from being an ethical and legal conversation to a strategic imperative.

YES WorkAbility (YWA) is here to support workplaces in adapting to their team’s evolving needs and navigating this shifting landscape, all while acknowledging the demands of the business day-to-day.

Provided through Youth Employment Services (YES), a non-profit with over 50+ years experience supporting Canadian employers and job seekers, WorkAbility offers Canadian businesses free training and resources to upskill their leadership in championing staff mental health and cultivating thriving workplaces.

On March 6th, 2025, they will be hosting their 2nd annual roundtable for business leaders in Calgary: “Thriving Through Change: Embracing Inclusion and Advancement in the Evolving Workplace”. Bringing together local businesses and thought leaders, this event will provide valuable and practical insight on embracing workforce changes as opportunities for success. Featuring guest speakers, expert panelists, and a networking reception, this free event is open to workplace leaders including HR representatives, senior leadership, people managers, and more.

Hiring or inclusive businesses are also invited to take part in the Embracing Mental Health & Employment Job Fair directly following the event. Participating businesses will have an opportunity to connect directly with candidates identifying with mental health disabilities, all while showcasing their practices and networking with other organizations committed to workplace accessibility. Booths are free but require pre-registration found here.

Unable to attend these in-person events? Let WorkAbility come to you through their free virtual team trainings or access to self-directed online trainings.

The nature of our workplaces are changing – from adapting to remote work trends, to integrating new technologies and AI, to generational trends – workplace leaders must evolve to stay competitive, but always with a key focus on inclusive practices that prioritize the changing needs of their team.



Come join the conversation on ‘Thriving Through Change’ and be part of leading a mental health supportive, thriving workforce in Calgary.