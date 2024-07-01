Vintage Fun at Heritage Park! 

Heritage Park is such a resoundingly popular Calgary staycation destination, not only because it is an exciting and enjoyable place to visit. It is a unique and fun experience!

And the 60th anniversary of Heritage Park makes it more special than ever.

The sprawling 127- acre Calgary tradition is strategically designed, planned , and laid out with a vibrant focus on western heritage and a special Calgary showplace of family fun for all ages.

The staycation fun of strolling and browsing the quaint streets and the vintage shops and buildings of the Town Centre (including the Bakery, the candies and ice cream cones at Harvey’s Confectionary, and the delicious lunches and dinners in The Selkirk, The Wainwright , and the Club Café).

The giggles and shrieks from the rides on the Antique Midway. The oohs and aahs and selfies of the 53 vintage cars, and the antique gas pumps and signs in Gasoline Alley.

For the first time in years, as part of the Park’s special Anniversary, the “Bruderheim Windmill” exhibit is open with terrific interactive, hand-on activities.

And the most popular building in the Village, the Prince House, not only for its historical value but for the popular Heritage Park Ghost Tour, touted as Calgary’s best ghost tour!

Every nook and cranny throughout Heritage Park is serenaded by the unmistakable sounds of the vintage whistle in rhythm with the chuffing sound of steam, as the authentic, big, bulky and chugging locomotive pulls its wooden-bench rail cars of passengers along the perimeter of the Park.

And down to the dock, where the scenic paddle-wheeler S.S. Moyie is ship ahoy and rumbling along the shoreline.

Last year, the 750 staff of Heritage Park welcomed more than 618,000 guests, and hosted more than 1,000 private events like weddings, corporate events, birthday , and Christmas parties.

This year’s Anniversary celebrations – and the discounted $60 annual membership – will make the Heritage Park 60th staycation year even bigger and better.