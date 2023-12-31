Rotary Club of Calgary at Stampede Park Contributes over $850,000 to Calgary Charities

The Rotary Club of Calgary at Stampede Park (RCCSP) is pleased to share it will provide funding totaling a record $854,098 to over 50 worthy Calgary and area charities this year. These funds were raised through ticket sales to the 2023 Rotary Dream Home and Stampede Millions 50/50 organized by the Calgary Stampede Lotteries during the 2023 Calgary Stampede.

“Rotarians, family and friends volunteered more than 3,000 hours selling tickets during the 2023 Calgary Stampede,” says Kevin MacLeod, chair of the Rotary Dream Home Committee. “While it’s a very busy time, it’s also fun with our passionate goal of maximizing ticket sales. The more tickets sold, the greater the financial contributions our Rotary Club can provide to people in need. We are extremely proud to announce that 2023 was a record year of fundraising.”

“This year’s Stampede Lotteries campaign was ‘You are the Greatest,’ and the team effort by the Lottery Committee and the hard-working Rotarians has proven that through the successful culmination of this year’s record sales,” says Richard Agnew, chair of the Stampede Lotteries Committee. “The Rotary Club of Calgary at Stampede Park has been an integral part of the Stampede Lotteries for over 40 years, and we are proud to continue that partnership with Rotary in supporting the many charities in and around Calgary. It’s yet another example of ‘Greatest Together.’”

The RCCSP, in partnership with the Calgary Stampede, Homes by Avi and many committed annual sponsors, has sold tickets for the Rotary Dream Home since 1977 and the Stampede Millions 50/50 since 2016. The Club of 130 Rotarians has raised and distributed millions of dollars in the last 46 years.

Rotary is a service organization of over 1.4 million Rotarians in over 46,000 clubs worldwide. With its motto of “Service Above Self,” Rotarians volunteer year-round to support local and international worthy organizations and charities. The RCCSP was chartered in 1955 and currently has 130 members. Weekly luncheon meetings are held on Thursdays at Rotary House on Stampede Park. In June 2025, Calgary will proudly host the Rotary International Convention, welcoming an estimated 30,000 visitors worldwide.

For additional information, contact:

Kevin Macleod, Chair Rotary Dream Home, Rotary Club of Calgary at Stampede Park: 403.617.2274 kmacleod@LOMwealth.com