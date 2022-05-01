Webber Academy Students, Barry Gu and Summit Kawakami, are Crowned World Champion Debaters

Webber Academy Grade 10 students, Barry Gu and Summit Kawakami, travelled to the United Kingdom last week after qualifying for the World British Parliamentary Debate Championship. The event, run by Oxford Union, Oxford Schools, is the largest UK debate tournament and one of the world’s most prestigious. Gu and Kawakami were up against the best high school debaters from four continents. The two debaters became not only the first Grade 10 students to win the Oxford Cup, but also the first Canadians in over a decade and the youngest individuals

As individual speakers, Barry Gu also tied for first place as the Champion Speaker, and Summit Kawakami ranked 9th of more than 200 participants.