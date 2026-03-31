New Scotia Place Experience Centre a Powerful Tool.

The Calgary Flames Experience Centre is a state-of-the-art, high-touch, sales-and-engagement environment designed to inspire fans and drive the sale of season ticket memberships, premium seating and partnerships by bringing the future of Scotia Place vividly to life.



More than a presentation space, it operates as a destination where fans, premium buyers and corporate partners can see, feel and confidently choose their place in the next era of Flames hockey.



From the moment guests enter, the Experience Centre is designed to create a powerful emotional response. Immersive design, dynamic lighting and digital storytelling combine with advanced visualization technology that allows fans to explore seating options, experience sightlines and select their exact seats in a highly personalized and intuitive way.

Anchored by a large-scale, highly detailed physical model of Scotia Place, the space transforms abstract plans into a tangible, “goosebumps” experience, turning excitement into confidence and intent into action. It is where conversations happen, decisions are made and the future of Scotia Place becomes real.



Now operational, the Experience Centre serves as the central hub for the Club’s transition from the Scotiabank Saddledome to Scotia Place. It guides both existing and new fans through the next era of Calgary sports and entertainment, providing clarity, confidence and excitement at a pivotal moment.





As the Club’s primary experiential marketing and sales platform, it is designed to drive revenue across ticketing, premium seating and partnerships. It elevates fan engagement and long-term connection, and influences consumer and corporate buying behaviour through education-led experiences.



The Experience Centre also functions as a high-value data and insight environment, capturing meaningful first-party information through guided visits, appointments and digital touchpoints. This information feeds the Club’s marketable fan database, enabling improved segmentation, more personalized engagement and informed sales strategies across ticketing, premium and commercial categories.



The Experience Centre supports higher-value and longer-term commitments across season ticket memberships, premium seating, partnerships and curated retail by increasing buyer confidence and enabling informed decision-making in a premium, immersive environment.

As a net-new, purpose-built asset created specifically to support the transition to Scotia Place, it plays a critical role in acquiring, retaining and deepening engagement with core and prospective fans at a pivotal moment for our organization.

Go, Flames, Go!