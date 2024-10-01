26,946 Kids Helped and Counting

Years ago, before becoming the president of Brick Furniture and an Alberta business icon, a young Bill Comrie was trying out for his community hockey team in Edmonton. He realized that after another growth spurt, his equipment was too small. His struggling family couldn’t afford new gear and Comrie, a skilled and gifted player, thought he might not be able to play the game he loved, just because he lacked the proper equipment.

It’s the same plight thousands of Alberta families face every year. Children and youth in love with sports but unable to play because their family can’t afford it.

“I was at a loss and didn’t know what to do,” says Comrie, That’s when an older player took some action. “He saw my predicament and went through all the lost and found bins until he found the right-sized gear so I could get back on the ice. It’s a gesture I will never forget.”

Indeed Comrie has done a lot more. He set up and funded Brick Sports Central which renews gently used donated gear, and then gives the equipment to hundreds of disadvantaged families in Edmonton and central Alberta.

Comrie saw the same need in Calgary and southern Alberta.

Using his hockey connection, Comrie teamed up with former Calgary Flames general manager Al Coates and together in 2014 they partnered with KidSport Calgary and established the Comrie Sports Equipment Bank.

Now celebrating its 10th anniversary, the organization has since rebranded as The Calgary Flames Sports Bank. “I’m from Edmonton and living in Newport, California, so we welcome the horsepower the Flames and Flames Foundation bring to the table,” says Comrie.

Al Coates is still an active member of the sports bank Board. “In 10 years, we’ve helped almost 30,000 children and youth,” says Coates. “We rely on the community and the community continues to come through, and we have some fantastic partners committed to giving back.”

One of those committed partners is the Wood Automotive Group which recently hosted a 10th anniversary celebration featuring a mini concert from award-winning country music artist George Canyon. As well as providing KidSport and the sports bank with vehicles, all seven Wood Group dealerships are convenient drop-off locations for the public to donate gently used gear. In 10, years more than 100,000 pieces of equipment have been donated through the Wood Group.

“We’re just thrilled to be part of the program,” says owner Gerry Wood. “To see the smiles when families drop off their gear and knowing they’re helping others, it’s really inspiring.”

Kevin Webster, KidSport Calgary CEO is thankful to all the supporters, volunteers and staff who have helped outfit tens of thousands of kids but adds, “As Calgary grows, so does the demand for support and it’s our goal to give all kids the chance to play.”

For more information and to donate to the Power of a Helmet campaign, visit flamessportsbank.ca