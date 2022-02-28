A Revolutionary Golf Experience Now Open in Calgary

Last October, LaunchPad Golf opened of the first of two year-round Calgary area facilities to the public. Located at the Mickelson National Golf Course in Harmony, Alberta, this revolutionary golf experience features 16 heated hitting suites. Powered by Toptracer, each of the nine games offer extensive stats and reporting. You can experience the thrill of 18 holes at Pebble Beach with the virtual golf challenge, or join the leaderboard and see how you perform in the long drive challenge. And before you enter LaunchPad, you can have the Toptracer app ready to go!

The LaunchPad menu was conceptualized by Calgary’s own chef Mike Pigot. Things get boogie with the Millionaire Dog. Butter poached lobster, Acadian caviar, fresh truffles and garnished with gold is all the hype! Pair with Dom Perignon, good vibes and long drives for the perfect LaunchPad Golf experience.

With community being a focus for the LaunchPad Golf group, the beverage menu consists of speciality craft beer by local suppliers from the likes of 88 Brewing, Trolley 5, Cold Garden, Dandy Brewing, Snake Lake and Banded Peak. Cocktails are a focus on the menu and the partners at Diageo have curated a cocktail menu set to please any palette. If wine is your thing, the partners at Arterra have designed a wine list eager to ignite the senses. You can also enjoy classics from our extensive Labatt product list.

Looking for the perfect spot for your next party or get together? LaunchPad Golf welcomes you to host your next special event where social interaction, fantastic food and beverage options, and top tier customer service are front and centre. Whether you are planning your best friend’s stagette, a night out with the boys or a birthday party for your child, LaunchPad Golf has group event options perfect for you. The team is ready to provide customizable options to provide a bespoke experience for your group regardless of the occasion. With options to host six to 100 guests, and packages starting at $29 per person, your unique special event can be planned without breaking the bank.

Construction on the Heritage Pointe location is on track to open in April 2022. The multi-level venue, featuring Toptracer technology in the 40 hitting suites will also have two bar and dining areas with seating for over 200 people.

Visit www.launchpadgolf.com to book your suite.