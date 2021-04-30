Alberta Blue Cross® Does the Heavy Lifting for Group Businesses

With COVID-19, many business’ daily operations have changed. What remains the same, however, is the care and priority of your employees. Alberta Blue Cross understands this and has you covered with digital services that provide employers with a stress-free experience when managing your employee benefit plan. Regardless of how your employees work—remotely from home, with different hours and varying degrees of interaction—or whatever your new reality is, the way your employees enrol for benefits should be different too.

Alberta Blue Cross’ latest online offering, the Member Self Enrolment platform, is just one of the brand’s digital innovations. With Member Self Enrolment, the intake process is completely paperless and contactless. It is faster than the traditional application and the completed enrolment is received instantly, giving the employee access to benefits sooner. Automated elements also ensure a guided, error-free process. The platform provides a safe way to onboard employees for benefits while simultaneously reducing inefficiencies.

Additional online tools further benefit both plan administrators and employees with a range of remote, self-serve options. Administrators can keep track of each employee’s enrolment; see a statement of account; add or remove employees right away and receive confirmation in real time; sign up for preauthorized payments for monthly fees; and view contracts, booklets and employee ID cards. Employees can use the member website or the Alberta Blue Cross app to submit their health, dental, vision, drug or spending account claims; view the status of their claims; download or print ID cards; find the direct bill provider closest to them; check how much coverage they and their dependents have; take advantage of Balance®(an online wellness program); sign up for direct deposit to have their claims paid in as little as a day and use the drug lookup to find out if a prescription is covered.

The Alberta Blue Cross Flex tool provides even more digital innovation as it provides a simple and personalized digital experience for employees. With a mobile-friendly platform and simple navigation, employees can find the information they’re looking for and select or view their benefits at any time, on any device. Training is provided for plan administrators and onboard support is always at hand.

As Alberta Blue Cross increases its digital services, it remains a people-first company. Employers and employees can always contact Alberta Blue Cross on the phone, read their blog for tips and the latest in benefit news and follow them on social media. Visit www.ab.bluecross.ca to learn more.