AltaGas Announces $1 Million Donation to Support Community Partners Through COVID-19 Pandemic

Months ago, AltaGas committed $8,700 to sponsor the Spark Women’s Leadership Conference in Fort St. John, British Columbia. When COVID-19 hit and the conference was cancelled, the company told the conference organizers to direct their sponsorship funding to one of their charity partners instead. Together, AltaGas, Shell Canada and the Spark Women’s Leadership Conference donated $15,000 to the Women’s Resource Society to help them meet the increased demand for their services during these difficult times.

Last week, AltaGas announced it would also be donating $1 million to help community partners in its operating regions respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. These funds will be distributed to partner organizations on the frontlines supporting local communities and providing critical support to health care workers addressing the pandemic.

“This unprecedented health crisis is having an immediate and significant impact on many people in the communities we serve. We are committed to doing everything we can to support the communities and those on the frontlines during this unsettled and difficult time. We will be there for our communities throughout this crisis because we are all in this together. When it ultimately ends, we will all move forward together and be stronger than ever,” said Randy Crawford, President and Chief Executive Officer.