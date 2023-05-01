ARIANNA ANDREAS Launches Exquisite Independent Luxury Fashion Brand in Calgary

Calgary, Canada – ARIANNA ANDREAS, a new independent luxury fashion brand founded by visionary creative entrepreneur, Paige Andreas, has officially launched in the heart of Calgary. The brand’s unique vision is inspired by the transformative power of fashion, and aims to empower women to pursue their dreams through their one-of-a-kind luxury statement pieces and elevated everyday essentials.

Paige Andreas, the CEO and Creative Director of the brand, grew up in an environment that fostered her creative talent. She explored various art forms, from painting and drawing, to the intricate art of makeup. Her passion for creativity and artistry led her to create a brand that exudes luxury.

ARIANNA ANDREAS takes an artistic and thoughtful approach to fashion. Every piece is crafted with the utmost care and precision, using only the highest quality materials such as silk, leather, cashmere, linen, and wool. The result is a collection of luxury statement pieces that are unrivaled in quality and style.

At ARIANNA ANDREAS, fashion is not just clothing, but a symbol of inner strength and ambition. Their commitment to empowering women to pursue their passions is reflected in everything they do, from the materials they choose to the messages they promote. The brand’s focus on luxury and quality is a testament to their dedication to excellence, and their aim to inspire their customers to follow their dreams and achieve their goals.

ARIANNA ANDREAS offers two distinct lines. The One of Kind Luxury Statement Pieces features items crafted with the utmost care and precision to ensure a unique and luxurious experience for their customers. From high-quality materials to intricate design features, every element of their statement pieces is carefully considered to ensure they are as unique as they are stunning.

The Elevated Everyday Essentials line offers timeless pieces that can be mixed and matched to create a variety of different outfits for any occasion. It’s designed for fashion-conscious women who understand the importance of looking good and feeling good.

ARIANNA ANDREAS is more than just a fashion brand. They believe that fashion can be a force for good, and they are proud to be a brand that inspires and uplifts their customers. Their purpose is to create Fashion That Inspires™.

For more information on ARIANNA ANDREAS and their exquisite independent luxury fashion brand, visit their website at www.ariannaandreas.com.