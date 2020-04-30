ATB Financial Supports United Ways Across Alberta to Help Tackle the Impacts of COVID-19 in Local Communities

ATB Financial shared $250,000 in funding for United Ways across Alberta to support their work to address the emerging needs of their communities caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. This is just one example of how our province is rallying together to be there for the most vulnerable during this time.

In response to the current crisis, United Ways are leading efforts in collaboration with partners to help our communities overcome the emerging challenges that the outbreak is causing. The funds will be distributed in different ways across the province to best serve the unique needs in each community. Four key areas have been identified as the most immediate supports during this crisis for the Alberta Capital Region: basic needs, help for seniors, mental health, and community services.

“We know that in our region many people couldn’t prepare for how COVID-19 is affecting their jobs and families. Individuals and families in our region who were already struggling to make ends meet need more help than ever. Local people without a safety net are being pulled into poverty by the ripple effects,” said Rob Yager, President & CEO of United Way of the Alberta Capital Region. “This investment is a demonstration of ATB’s leadership during a crucial time as local needs continue to grow, and the impact we can make when we work united.”

United Way organizations are uniquely positioned to work rapidly with front-line agencies, local municipalities and partners across Alberta to uncover the greatest needs and organize to achieve the greatest impact. “ATB Financial and the United Way organizations of Alberta have a long history of listening to Albertans and providing help where it is most needed,” said Curtis Stange, President and CEO of ATB Financial. He shared that now, more than ever, this is a time to band together to support one another, “especially those charities like United Way who are quickly identifying the most pressing needs and actioning help across the province.” Stange also encouraged other organizations to do what they can to help all Albertans get through this challenging time.

ATB understands that Alberta’s United Ways are deeply connected to its various communities. That connection provides important insight into what supports Albertans need during this crisis.

“Everyone across Alberta is feeling the impact of COVID-19, and those most vulnerable in our communities need support now more than ever,” said Karen Young, President and CEO of United Way of Calgary and Area. “ATB’s leadership and generosity will make a real difference to our local partners and agencies on the ground, who are working tirelessly to provide for people and families at risk. We know that the needs are urgent, and the challenges in our communities are changing and growing every day.”