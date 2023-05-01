ATCOenergy Wins World-Class Certification for Customer Service Excellence

CALGARY – April 5, 2023 – ATCOenergy is pleased to announce it has won the internationally awarded Call Centre World Class FCR Certification by SQM for 2022, for their exceptional First Call Resolution (FCR) performance. To obtain this accomplishment, ATCOenergy had to achieve 80 per cent or higher of all customer contacts to be resolved on the first call, for a minimum of three consecutive months. More than 800 customers were surveyed as part of the process.

ATCOenergy credits its creativity, training and strong sense of community for achieving success. “Our team is focused on creating a customer-centric culture, whether that is through our extensive in-house training program, or providing our advisors with tools to empower them to resolve issues easily for customers,” said Peter Kelava, Senior Director, Customer Happiness & Operations.

“Building a positive relationship with our customers is vital to our business, and we have a terrific team in place who value service excellence and are focused on understanding the experience through our customers’ eyes,” he adds. “Our team is focused on customer happiness and successful call resolution. For example, we aren’t trying to measure the length of the call. What’s more important is resolving the customer’s specific inquiry to their satisfaction.”

ATCOenergy also prides itself on its extensive onboarding and in-house customer service training program, which involves six weeks of in-person classroom training, including call listening and shadowing. Training also focuses on in-depth knowledge around the energy market in Alberta, so advisors can help customers navigate the ever-changing energy landscape. There is also a significant emphasis on soft-skills training, bringing humanity to everyday interactions though caring, empathy and problem solving.

In addition to extensive training, ATCOenergy’s senior leadership team is actively involved in sharing the importance of a customer-focused culture. Customer service representatives are located locally in Calgary and enjoy a work environment that focuses on building and celebrating a rewarding and inclusive culture, so team members can bring their best selves to work every day. Culture and people practices are built on three tenants which focus on Leading, Learning and Loving.

In addition, ATCOenergy Customer Care Happiness Advisors enjoy a dynamic and vibrant workplace. Ongoing engagement activities include paid volunteer days, pride events, a “bring your pet to work” day, clothing and food drives for the community, peer-to-peer recognition programs, a hybrid work environment, employee lounges, subsidized fitness facilities and quiet rooms for breaks.

More than 66 per cent of ATCOenergy’s active advisors received the award. The team of advisors also supports ATCOenergy’s sister-brand Rümi, a new home solutions provider that helps homeowners with repairs and maintenance such as duct cleaning, furnace tune ups, carpet cleaning, solar installation and much more.

About ATCOenergy

In 2016, ATCOenergy recognized the need for a different kind of energy company in Alberta’s deregulated energy market, giving customers the freedom to choose a plan that works for them, their home or business. ATCOenergy is now the fourth largest competitive energy retailer in the province, offering flexible electricity and natural gas plans, flexible payment options and local support to residential and business customers. Together with its sister-brands, Rümi and Blue Flame Kitchen, ATCOenergy is able to deliver on home happiness with solutions that span everything from energy for your home, to delicious meals and home maintenance services.

About SQM

Service Quality Measurement (SQM) Group is a software company specializing in customer service QA management solutions for call center agents. Since 1996, SQM has been a Call Center First Call Resolution Expert for measuring, benchmarking, tracking, improving customer service, and awarding companies and agents for delivering great customer service.