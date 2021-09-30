Big 4 Motors and Metro Ford Break Ground at Taza Park

State of the art dealerships set to open on the Tsuut’ina Nation in 2022

Taza Park, one of three major developments on the Tsuut’ina Nation, introduced its two anchor tenants during a special ground breaking ceremony in late August.

Big 4 Motors (Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep Ram) and Metro Ford are both relocating from their long-established Calgary locations to new state-of-the-art dealerships in Taza Park. Both dealerships are excited to be moving forward together in this step towards reconciliation and economic prosperity for the Nation.

Taza Park, located near the Grey Eagle Casino, encompasses 530 acres with a planned dynamic mixed-use community of retail, office and residential, including recreation and entertainment destinations.

“We are excited to have two great dealerships as our first anchor tenants at Taza Park,” says Bryce Starlight, vice president of development at Taza. “Metro Ford and Big Four Motors have been working diligently with the Nation to incorporate Tsuut’ina history and culture into each of their properties, setting a new standard for the Taza tenant and Nation relationship.”

Big 4 Motors, which is part of the Wood Automotive Group, is Calgary’s original Jeep store, and has been working out of its cramped quarters on MacLeod Trail for more than 40 years. The new 62,000 square-foot dealership will boast a 12-car showroom and 35 service and detailing bays. It will also feature three drive-in customer service lanes for speedy and convenient drop-off.

“We feel honoured, privileged and excited about our new dealership at Taza Park,” says Gerry Wood, president of Wood Automotive Group. “We’re honoured to be working with the Tsuut’ina Nation and people, privileged that we are one of the first developments and anchor tenants at Taza Park on the Tsuut’ina Nation, and we are excited about the opportunities to welcome customers old and new and generate business, employment and economic activity for the community.”

The new Metro Ford at Taza Park will be a 75,000-square-foot facility located on eight acres and the first with Ford’s Signature Design. Ford vehicle owners will enjoy a vastly improved service experience with an ultra-modern repair facility, expanded check-in area and comfortable customer lounge.

“We are truly honoured to be relocating Metro Ford Sales LTD to Taza Park in December 2022,” says Reg Pattemore, president of Metro Ford. “I look forward to walking together, dreaming together and prospering together in the future. This partnership has been years in the making and we are thrilled to be the anchor tenant of Taza Park.”

Both Metro Ford and Big 4 Motors will incorporate Tsuut’ina art and culture in their design and feature technology that reduces energy and water use and greenhouse gas emissions.

Construction on both dealerships is now underway with planned completion in mid to late 2022.