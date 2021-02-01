Calgary based Surecall CEO wins the Momentum Award at the 2020 RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards

Calgary-based SureCall is honoured to announce that Desirée Bombenon, CEO, has been named the recipient of the Momentum Award at the 2020 RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards. Presented by Women of Influence, and now in its 28th year, the prestigious awards recognize the country’s leading female entrepreneurs who have made impressive and substantial contributions to the local, Canadian or global economy.

Alicia Skalin, Co-CEO and Head of Events, Women of Influence Inc., congratulated the winners for their incredible achievements, and for inspiring future generations of female entrepreneurs. “Now more than ever, we are honoured to be able to recognize the incredible achievements and perseverance of this year’s award recipients,” said Skalin. “These women have faced the challenges of 2020 head-on and seized the opportunities to continue to pave the way for women entrepreneurs across Canada; a strong testament to the bright future of Canadian business.”

Bombenon was one of six recipients celebrated at the awards gala that took place on November 18, following a robust nomination drive that saw over 8,500 nominations come in from across the country. The Momentum is dedicated to a female entrepreneur that has pivoted her company through expanded management, empowered employees and demonstrated excellence. Bombenon was awarded for creating a flexible and responsive business that is able to adapt to changing market environments and leverage opportunities for continued growth. She has successfully capitalized on opportunities to deliver 10 per cent or more growth, year-over-year for three years or more.

“This is the most humbling honour. I am so grateful to be part of this incredible community of fierce leaders. Thank-you, RBC, for continuing to highlight the narratives of female entrepreneurs across this country.” – Desirée Bombenon

With ongoing growth for the company and with the support of Bombenon, SureCall is at a pivoting point. She has over 30 years of business operational experience and strategic leadership. Awarded Ernst & Young 2019 Entrepreneur of the year for the Prairies in Communication Technology, she is a bold innovator, futurist and purpose-driven leader. Through the “GoodCall” program Bombenon established SureCall as a “purpose driven” organization. The company became a Certified Benefits Corporation (B Corp) in April 2019 and was named a ‘Best For the World’ Honouree in 2019, rounding out Bombenon’s vision of utilizing business as a Force for Good.

