Calgary Chamber of Commerce Welcomes New President

The Calgary Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has selected Deborah Yedlin as the Calgary Chamber’s incoming president and CEO, effective July 5, 2021. After a thorough selection process, the Board is confident that Deborah will be a tremendous asset to the Chamber and the Calgary business community.Yedlin has been observing, commenting and writing about business and politics for more than two decades, as a journalist for the Financial Post, Globe and Mail and Calgary Herald newspapers. In addition to her writing, she has been a regular commentator for CBC Radio and Television, and CTV since 1996. Her journey to becoming a business columnist was unique, and included time working on Wall Street and Bay Street, during which she developed a strong understanding of finance and investment. Yedlin holds an undergraduate degree from the University of Alberta in Economics and English and an MBA from Queen’s University.

Yedlin is very active in the Calgary community and will continue to serve as Chancellor at the University of Calgary. She was co-chair of the 2016 United Way Campaign, which raised more than $55 million during a difficult economic time for the city. Deborah has served on a number of the boards, a number of arts and community organizations, and currently serves on the boards of the Canada West Foundation, Library and Archives Canada and is co-chairing the $250 million Calgary Cancer Hospital fundraising campaign.

The Chamber Board thanks Murray Sigler for his steady and humble leadership over the past several months. Murray remained with the Calgary Chamber through June to ensure a smooth transition.