Canadian Legacy Project: Veterans Funding Drive 2020

From October 19, 2020 to November 12, 2020 the Canadian Legacy Project is holding their annual funding drive to support our Canadian Veterans in their time of need.

“Canadian Legacy Project is a registered charity, which is volunteer run so support goes direct to those in need,” says Howard. “Because of COVID the need for the service and programs offered by the Canadian legacy Project are at an all-time high.”

The Canadian Legacy Project builds and support programs that are not funded or underfunded by Veterans Affairs. Their programs focus on housing, food, PTSD, service dogs, and employment.

“Sadly, we have thousands of Veterans across Canada that have not made a successful transition to civilian life. Our programs are designed to help with this transition and support those that once stood on guard for our country,” says David Howard, President of Canadian Legacy Project.

Unfortunately, donations for Veteran support programs is at an all-time low.

“This a challenging time across Canada and we are asking Canadians to lend a hand to your Veterans. This can be done financially, by volunteering or simply by thanking these incredibly brave men and women for their service to Canada,” says Howard. For further information go to www.canadianlegacy.org