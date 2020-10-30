Christmas Kettle Campaign 2020

Christmas is right around the corner and that means The Salvation Army is getting ready to launch their annual Christmas Kettle Campaign. Since 1891, The Salvation Army Christmas Kettle has been a symbol of hope for children and families who otherwise would have nowhere else to turn for help. The tradition of donating through the holiday season will continue despite COVID-19, as the new “Tip-Tap” Kettles will allow for an easy and safe way to donate with debit or credit.

This year, it is expected that The Salvation Army will see an increase in requests for assistance during the holidays as many Calgarians are left vulnerable due to COVID-19. Major Margaret McLeod, Divisional Commander for The Salvation Army Alberta and Northern Territories Division, comments that “many Canadians are facing economic hardship, and are finding it difficult to access everyday needs, like food, shelter, and clothing. The funds raised through Kettle donations stay local and directly helps Calgarians by providing toy hampers to over 3,000 families at Christmas, as well as job search programs, summer camps, ESL classes, back-to-school supplies and many other year-round programs.”

The 2020 Christmas Kettle Campaign begins November 13, and officially launches in Calgary on November 19,th with their annual fundraiser, Hope in the City – which will be a virtual event this year. The Salvation Army is honored to have Hayley Wickenheiser as our special guest speaker for this unique event. A four-time Olympic gold medalist and member of the Hockey Hall of Fame, she has continued to inspire even off the ice as she puts herself on the frontlines of community as a medical doctor during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hope in the City event will look a little different this year as being virtual, it will launch all Kettle Campaign across the Alberta & Northern Territories Division. A special bonus this year will be the “Day of a Thousand Lunches,” included in winter care kits that will be distributed the week of the event. These kits will be distributed to vulnerable individuals within our community by The Salvation Army, with the generous support of Calgary businesses and supporters. They will contain a healthy lunch as well as winter essentials such as mitts, toques, socks and hygiene items.

We hope that Calgarians will continue to support The Salvation Army’s annual Christmas Kettle Campaign as in years previous. The Kettle Campaign will run from November 13th to December 24th at locations throughout Calgary and surrounding areas. Donations can also be made online at FillTheKettle.com.