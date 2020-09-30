Enbridge Ride to Conquer Cancer announces $1.9M, and counting, at virtual Ride in support of the Alberta Cancer Foundation

Alberta’s largest cycling fundraiser shifts its 12th annual Ride to a virtual event and still draws in 902 virtual riders, supporting breakthrough cancer research and care at the 17 cancer centres across Alberta

August 29, 2020 – The 12th annual Enbridge® Ride to Conquer Cancer® went virtual this year due to COVID-19 and although participants were not able to ride the traditional two-day, 200-kilometre journey throughout southern Alberta, 902 Riders helped raise $1.9M benefiting the Alberta Cancer Foundation. Fundraising for the event will continue until October 31, 2020.

For the last 12 years, the Alberta Ride has supported local cancer research, clinical trials, enhanced care and the discovery of new cancer therapies at the Tom Baker Cancer Centre, Cross Cancer Institute and 15 other centres across Alberta. Cancer doesn’t stop for a pandemic and every day, 53 Albertans continue to hear the words, “you have cancer.” This year’s unique, virtual event gave participants the opportunity to safely ride anywhere across the province, any distance and raising any funds they could.

The Ride is the province’s largest cycling fundraiser and Canada’s largest peer-to-peer fundraising event. Funds raised from this year’s event will continue to be put towards groundbreaking research and enhanced patient care programs that make life better for Albertans across the province.

“Three months ago, we didn’t think this event would happen. Seeing our community come together and continue to make a difference for Albertans facing cancer is, quite frankly, nothing short of extraordinary,” said Wendy Beauchesne, CEO of the Alberta Cancer Foundation.

“We are so grateful for this inspirational community of Riders, donors and partners like Enbridge who are dedicated to providing real-life returns to patients across the province. Dollars raised will continue to support the 17 cancer centres across the province and provide Albertans with access to world-class treatment and care.”

Since 2011, Enbridge has been the title sponsor of the Ride to Conquer Cancer. Collectively, over 2700 Enbridge employees, their friends and their families have raised over $9.75 million for the Ride across Canada.

“Cancer doesn’t stop, and neither will we. We will continue to ride and raise funds in our fight against cancer,” said Vern Yu, Executive Vice President and President, Liquids Pipelines. “We’re proud to be the title sponsor of the Ride to Conquer Cancer and we’re looking forward to our continued partnership and our ride in 2021.”

Without the dedication of Riders like David Cormack, the success of the first-ever virtual Ride would not have been possible. When it was announced that the in-person Ride would be postponed, David still wanted to support cancer patients and their families. On July 1, he embarked on a 24-day journey from Brooks, AB to Kingston, ON and rode 3,600 km across Canada to raise vital funds for the Alberta Cancer Foundation. “I was pretty invested in the Ride and I didn’t want to stop now. I had multiple aunts and uncles who had cancer, and I still wanted to give back to all the health-care workers and the research that goes into helping cancer patients,” says David. “Every dollar you donate means a dollar more to one day conquering cancer.”