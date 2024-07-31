July 4th marked the second time Sideworx Connect Inc. had the privilege of taking part in the “Fill the Wagons,” a Calgary Food Bank Drive with everyone’s favourite chuckwagon champion, Chanse Vigen. Alongside friends like driver Cody Ridsdale with the O’Chiese First Nations wagon, KMA Construction & KMA Scaffolding, Sundown Oilfield Services, Wynn Safety, Cutpoint Fluid Management, Vertex Professional Services, Step Energy Services, Total Energy Services, KLS Earthworks, Calgary Aggregate Recycling and so many others, in less than one day participants helped raise over $10,000 in non-perishable food and essential items to overflow both drivers’ chuckwagons for an eye-catching convoy to the Calgary Food Bank.

Witnessing the workings of community during this food drive was nothing short of moving. Sideworx president, Garett Schoorlemmer, next to vice president, Ryan Vekved, appeared to be in their element from start to finish that day. The wagon filling had even begun to draw a crowd in the Heritage Superstore parking lot which resulted in passersby adding their own contributions into the overflowing haul.

“Our industry, our team, we’ve always been committed to supporting our community, especially when that means making sure nobody goes without,” said Sideworx president, Garett Schoorlemmer. “The Calgary Food Bank does incredible work and my whole team and I are just grateful we get to participate in something like this.”

This joyful event was made possible with the help of Melissa From, CEO and president of Calgary Food Bank. Melissa and her team welcome contributions of all kinds, whether it’s through events like Fill the Wagons, financial donations, volunteering time or donating items, every bit of support makes a difference in the lives of those in need. The Calgary Food Banks summer wishlist includes diapers, canned tomatoes, cereal, fruit cups and canned fruits. All donations including non-perishable food items, hygiene items, pet food and baby items help ease the strain on individuals and families who rely on this service.

Over the last few years, Calgary Food Bank has seen unprecedented demand and that doesn’t look to be slowing down. Sideworx Connect Inc. plans to permanently take part in the chuckwagon food drive for Stampedes to come.

For more information on how you can contribute to the Calgary Food Bank visit calgaryfoodbank.com/give/.