Helping Those in Need Without Judgement or Reservation

At shopping malls and retail outlets across the city, dozens of Calgarians will be volunteering at Salvation Army Christmas Kettles, asking for your support. The annual Christmas Kettle Campaign is now underway. “The Kettle Campaign is our most important fund raiser, and it is essential as we strive to meet the need,” says Robert Baldauf, a volunteer and chair of the Army’s Calgary Advisory Board. “The fact is, a growing number of people in our community are turning to The Salvation Army for support and without kettle donations many Calgarians would go without, and not just at Christmas time but throughout the year,”

Funds raised through the local campaign stay in Calgary and go to support dozens of programs including hunger relief for individuals and families through food banks and feeding programs, shelter for people experiencing homelessness and support for those needing housing, rehabilitation for those struggling with substance use disorder, Christmas assistance such as food hampers and toys, after-school programs and children’s camps, school nutrition programs for children and youth, and life-skills classes such as budgeting, cooking on a tight budget and anger management.

The Army is also helping to look after the needs of many new Canadian families who have fled strife and war in their home countries. “We’re helping people from places like Ukraine and Afghanistan, who often arrive with little more than the clothes on their back,” says Baldauf. “They are so appreciative but without support from the community through our Kettle Campaign, it will be a challenge to meet the need,” adds Baldauf

This year’s Kettle Campaign got a kick-start at the annual Hope in the City luncheon attended by more than five hundred local business leaders and now the Army’s army of kettle volunteers are on shift at malls and stores throughout the community. All the kettles accept cash, or you can tap your donation using a debit or credit card.

The Christmas Kettle Campaign is one of Canada’s largest and most recognizable annual charitable events. There are more than 2,000 kettle locations across the country, thanks to support and cooperation of retail partners. For many Canadians, the Christmas kettles are their only point of contact with The Salvation Army all year and so this is the best opportunity to make a meaningful donation.

To donate online and for more information visit salvationarmy.ca/alberta