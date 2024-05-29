Introducing Wellings of Calgary: A Premier 55 + Active Retirement Community in Alberta 

In the dynamic landscape of senior living, Wellings of Calgary emerges as a pioneering destination; the first of its kind in Alberta. With 275 suites, this community redefines active retirement living, inviting residents to embrace a new way of life marked by comfort, convenience , and community.

Nautical Lands Group and Wellings Communities have a proven track record for delivering top-notch residential solutions for active adults 55 + and are proud to introduce Wellings of Calgary as a flagship community. Nestled in the heart of the Paskapoo slopes with views that are almost 360 degrees, this new address promises to deliver the spirit of healthy and active aging, offering a range of amenities and services tailored to the preferences of the 55+ demographic who don’t require health care.

From beautifully planned accommodations to vibrant social programs, Wellings of Calgary sets the standard for active retirement living. Residents can enjoy a revolving meal card, multiple dining experiences , and member-led activities that promote engagement and well-being. Fitness and activity spaces, outdoor patios and dining, as well as concierge services further enhance the living experience, ensuring that every resident feels at home. Imagine having someone to help you with your tech , when that button you just touched isn’t responding!

With a focus on holistic living and community connection, Wellings of Calgary offers a unique opportunity for seniors to thrive through living in a community grounded by the goals of our members with a focus on independence and vibrancy. Whether exploring the vibrant city or relaxing in the comfort of their suite, residents can live life just the way they imagined, on their own time, on their own schedule.

Welcome to Wellings of Calgary, where active retirement living is reimagined for a new generation.