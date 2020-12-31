Paul Valentine, owner of Valentine Volvo, has partnered with the Wyant Group from Saskatoon for his newest venture, Jaguar Land Rover Royal Oak, which recently opened in the Northwest Auto Mall.

The Valentine family is well known in Calgary for community building and philanthropy. In an ever-changing business landscape, Paul has stewarded Valentine Volvo to outperform competitors locally and nationally by putting customers first. “Although opening a luxury dealership mid-recession and during a global pandemic has not been without its challenges, I am fully confident Calgary’s economy will recover. We’ve done it before, and we’ll do it again,” says Valentine, who is both partner and general manager.

Valentine and the Wyant Group invested close to $30 million into a modern, customer experience focused facility. It was designed by KSA Group Architecture of Saskatoon and built by Calgary’s Barjac construction, best known for its automotive industry projects.

“My grandfather started selling British Leyland products in Calgary in the early 1950s. Seventy years and three generations later, we’re back selling British automobiles. It is really exciting to represent the Jaguar and Land Rover brands and to work with a team as accomplished as the Wyants. Our combined industry experience means we understand the changing nature of the business, the importance of service excellence and what it takes for long-term customer retention.”

Jaguar Land Rover Royal Oak was designed with the customer in mind with an eight-bay climate-controlled drive-through for vehicle drop-off, a 25-bay service department, a car wash and detailing centre as well as barista stations. The innovative design includes an outdoor showroom located on the roof of the building.

As the newest addition to the Jaguar and Land Rover dealer network, Jaguar Land Rover Royal Oak represents an exciting future for premium brands in Alberta. With more than 70,000 square feet to distance in, you can browse for your next vehicle, pause to admire the rare, vintage Jaguars that are on display and get some shopping done in the boutique, all while enjoying a gourmet coffee. Book an appointment today, this dealership is worth exploring. Together, the Valentine-Wyant team appear well positioned to radically alter Calgary’s automotive landscape.