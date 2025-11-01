Jayman Built Wins Prestigious CanREA Award.

The Canadian Renewable Energy Association (CanREA) proudly announced the winners of the first-ever CanREA Awards at the opening of Electricity Transformation Canada 2025, Canada’s premier clean energy conference and exhibition. This new annual awards program celebrates exceptional projects and organizations that are demonstrating innovation, leadership and a deep commitment to advancing Canada’s renewable energy and energy storage industries.

“Today, we celebrate the innovators, trailblazers and changemakers who are driving Canada’s clean energy transformation,” said Vittoria Bellissimo, CanREA’s president and CEO. “The winners of the inaugural CanREA Awards exemplify the leadership, ingenuity and commitment needed to build our electricity future. From groundbreaking projects to Indigenous-led excellence and behind-the-meter innovation, these honorees are setting the standard for what’s possible in wind, solar and energy storage across Canada.”

Canadian On-Site (BTM) Project of the Year

Solar is Not an Option – by Jayman BUILT



This pioneering behind-the-meter initiative showcases how large-scale residential homebuilding can integrate solar generation and energy storage to dramatically reduce emissions and costs.

“We are honoured to be recognized by CanREA in their inaugural awards program celebrating innovation in Canada’s solar industry,” said Jay Westman, chairman and CEO of Jayman BUILT. “At Jayman BUILT, sustainability isn’t just a feature – it’s part of our DNA. From bringing the Built Green program to Canada in 2003 to making solar rough-ins standard in 2016, and now including 10 solar panels, tankless hot water heaters, triple-pane windows and more, on every single-family home we build, we’re committed to reducing energy costs for homeowners while protecting the planet. We have even introduced our Path to Net Zero homes, with options for every budget that bring your home to net-zero certification. We are committed to creating smarter, more energy-efficient homes. It is embedded in everything we do – it’s the Jayman Code.”

These award recipients were selected by an impartial committee of industry stakeholders from across Canada, based on clear criteria for innovation, social benefits, sustainability and leadership.