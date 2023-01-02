NAIOP Calgary is excited to announce Bob Harris as the winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award recipient at the 2022 REX Awards.

The Lifetime Achievement Award is given to a member of the Calgary commercial real estate industry each year to recognize and honor their professional achievements. As founder and CEO of Centron Group, Bob has built Centron into a leading Western Canadian developer and builder. NAIOP Calgary couldn’t have been happier to see Bob’s efforts being recognized. Congratulations!

Bob founded Centron Group in 1984 after serving for 13 years as VP at Charter Construction Limited. Through diversified experience and vision Bob has built Centron into a leading Western Canadian Developer and builder of fine commercial and residential projects. Bob and the Centron Care program has provided invaluable gifts to local Not-For-Profit organizations with their facility requirements through their expertise and experience in real estate development. Bob has made a profound impact on community and the commercial real estate industry!

The Calgary Real Estate Excellence (REX) Awards is a premier awards dinner, which highlights and celebrates the achievements of groups and individuals active in the office, industrial, retail and mixed use real estate industry in Calgary hosted by NAIOP Calgary.